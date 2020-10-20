DuBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team fought off a furious rally by visiting Warren Monday night, as it hung on to secure a thrilling 25-22, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory.
After dropping back-to-back sets, the Lady Beavers found themselves down in the late portions of the decisive fifth set.
Trailing 13-11, Taylor Smith came up with a big momentum swinging block before a kill from Eden Galiczynski on a Emma Delp service pulled DuBois even at 13.
A side out then gave the Lady Dragons match-point at 14-13, but a service fault swung the serve back over to the home side as Jess Pfaff took to the line.
Pfaff was then able to win back-to-back points to close out the match, as a side out gave the Lady Beavers match-point, before Galiczynski won a battle at the net with a Warren player to secure the fifth set win and close out the 3-2 victory.
“We gave up a couple close ones to Hollidaysburg and Central Mountain, so with a young team, we needed a win like this from a character and confidence perspective,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “We had at any time a couple sophomores and juniors out there and I thought they really battled hard against a good team.”
DuBois jumped out to a 3-1 lead to open the winner-take-all set as Taylor Smith came up big at the net with a kill and a block in the early portions of the set.
A pair of two-point runs from Rachel Radaker and Bella Gregory would later give the hosts a 10-7 advantage, forcing a Warren timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Lady Dragons took over on a service fault and used a three-point run from Olivia English to pull ahead 11-10.
Pfaff then pulled DuBois back even with a kill, before a Hannah Shattuck kill and Katie Madigan kill put the visitors back ahead 13-11.
That is when Smith came up with the crucial block to swing the momentum before the Lady Beavers eventually secured the 16-14 win to claim the match victory.
DuBois was able to win the opening set despite not taking its first lead of the set until it held a 23-22 advantage.
Warren jumped out to an 8-3 lead to open the match before a side out led to a three-point run from Gregory, which included an ace and a Pfaff kill, to help get the Lady Beavers back into the set.
The set was back-and-forth from there, as neither team was able to take more than a three-point advantage from that point and throughout the middle of the set.
With the set tied at 21, a side out gave the Lady Dragons the advantage, before a kill from Gregory pulled things even once again.
Galiczynski then stepped to the service line and rattled off a three-point run, giving the Lady Beavers their first lead of the set on the way to the 25-22 win.
The run included yet another kill from Gregory, while Pfaff finished off the set with a kill, as the duo had big nights at the net, with Pfaff leading the way with 11 kills and Gregory adding 10.
In the second set, the Lady Beavers led from start to finish, as they slowly pulled away throughout the set on the way to the 25-18 win to put Warren on the brink.
Radaker, who led DuBois with 11 service points on the night, came up big in the second set with six service points.
A two-point run at the line by Delp eventually gave the hosts set-point, before a Warren service fault closed out the set.
With their backs up against the wall, the Lady Dragons put forth a dominant performance in the third set, leading throughout on the way to the 25-14 win.
Warren led by as many as 13 points at 18-5 after a pair of five-point service runs from Halee Mineweaser and English.
Jordan Sitler eventually closed out the set with a kill for the visitors.
The Lady Dragons carried the momentum over into the fourth set, as they jumped out to a commanding 13-4 lead before DuBois began to fight back.
Another five-point run, this time from Hannah Shattuck, helped give Warren the big lead to open the set.
After a Lady Dragons service fault, Galiczynski used a four-point run behind a pair of kills from Gregory and a kill by Leah Colville to cut the deficit to 17-15.
Warren responded with a four-point run of its own by Shattuck to regain the momentum before Colville recorded a block then stepped to the service line and rattled off four points to get DuBois back within two at 23-21.
A side out and a kill from Kylie Fehlman off a Mineweaser service closed out the set and sent the match to the decisive fifth set.
The fifth set saw the two teams trade momentum before DuBois fought off a match-point on its way to securing a 16-14 win to close out the match.
“After losing the third and fourth sets, it’s hard to mentally get back in it for Game 5, although it was kind of like a complete reset, in your mind it’s like a one-gamer at that point and you forget the other four sets,” Gustafson said.
DuBois wraps up the regular season Oct. 27 at home against Brockway.