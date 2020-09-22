BROOKVILLE — With the regular-season effectively ending Monday afternoon for the Allegheny Mountain League’s girls’ golf teams at Pinecrest Country Club, the DuBois Lady Beavers are the unbeaten champions.
The Lady Beavers shot a four-player 209 to beat host Brookville’s 242, finishing their AML record at 10-0.
The league canceled its match at DuBois’ home course at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course on Wednesday and with Thursday’s match at Brockway a non-scoring scramble event, the regular-season is over.
Each team hosts two matches and scores against each visiting team, so the Lady Beavers finished 10-0 with Punxsutawney finishing second at 10-3. Brockway, which had its season-opening match at home shortened by rain and not completed, actually finished 4-3. Brookville (3-9-1) and Curwensville (0-12-1) rounded out the standings.
Monday at Pinecrest, the Lady Beavers’ Alexas Pfeufer and Maddy Gray shared medalist honors with a 49, two shots ahead of the Punxsutawney duo of Lizzie Sikora and Maeve Hanley. Completing DuBois’ scoring was Sarah Henninger (55) and Rylee Werner (56).
Also playing for DuBois were Sophia Seduski (57), Isabella Geist-Salone (58), Jordy Watt (65) and Anna Weible (70).
The host Lady Raiders shot a 242, to beat Curwensville’s 264. Brockway beat the Lady Raiders with a 231. Regan Ganoe led Brookville with a 56 with Audrey Barrett (57), Karlee Stiver (62) and one of the 67s from Rilee Kelly and Maeve Jordan counting.
Brockway had four players all scoring with Sara Werner leading the way with a 53. Miranda Mancini (54), Maria Werner (55) and Julie Werner (69) rounded out the lineup.
Curwensville’s Maize Hoover and Megan McCracken shot 65s.