DuBOIS — Clearfield’s Emma Hipps and Riley Ryen each scored nine points in a momentum-changing second quarter Wednesday evening at DuBois Central Catholic.
After a 5-5 first quarter, the Lady Bison erupted for 23 points behind the duo to take a 28-15 lead to the half.
The Lady Cardinals got as close as four points midway through the fourth, but Clearfield was able to eventually pull away for the double-digit, 56-44 win.
The Lady Bison beat DCC by a 53-44 score just six days prior.
Hipps and Ryen each hit 3-pointers in the second and both drove to the basket and drew fouls, combining to go 6-for-6 in the frame.
Hipps led the Lady Bison with 18 points and four assists, while Ryen tied her career-high with 15 points and dished out five assists. Paige Rhine added 10 and ripped down 12 rebounds.
Clearfield’s Megan Durandetta also set a record in the game, drilling a 3-pointer late in the first quarter that gave the Lady Bison a 5-1 lead and made her the program’s career leader in treys. She added another later in the game and now has 163. Amanda Swanson, a 2000 graduate, held the previous mark of 161.
DCC was able to get back in the game in the third quarter thanks to Faith Jacob getting points in the paint and Paris Farley and Jessy Frank hitting from the outside. Jacob had six of her team-high 14 in the third, while Farley and Frank each scored five.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Clearfield 18-12 in the third and trailed 40-33 heading to the fourth.
Clearfield scored the first five points of the fourth to open an 11-point advantage, but DCC twice got the deficit back to six before making it a 4-point game.
Farley and Rose Whipple both drained threes to whittle the Lady Bison lead back down to 48-42 and Kaylee Risser made two free throws to make it a 4-point game. Farley joined Jacob in double figures with 11 points.
But Rhine pulled down an offensive board and got the putback the next trip down the floor and Hipps followed moments later with a trey for the Lady Bison, who ended the game on an 8-0 run.
Clearfield evened its record at 9-9 with the win.
The Lady Bison travel to Bellefonte today.
CLEARFIELD 56,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 44
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 5 23 12 16 — 56
DCC 5 10 18 11 — 44
Clearfield—56
Riley Ryen 4 8-11 15, Cayleigh Walker 1 1-2 3, Emma Hipps 7 2-2 18, Paige Rhine 5 0-0 10, Megan Durandetta 2 0-0 6, Alaina Fedder 2 0-0 4, Lauryn Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Alayna Winters 0 0-0 0, Ally Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-15 56.
DuBois Central Catholic—44
Paris Farley 4 0-0 11 Faith Jacob 7 0-0 14, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 5, Kayley Risser 1 6-10 8, Sophia Ginther 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 2 0-0 6, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-10 44.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 6 (Durandetta 2, Hipps 2, Ryen 2); DCC 6 (Whipple 2, Farley 3, Frank).