BROOKVILLE — For openers, the Clearfield Lady Bison will take it. They finally got to play a basketball game.
On the road against a short-handed Brookville team that was playing its fourth game of the year and second in as many nights, it took a strong third-quarter performance to allow head coach Joey Castagnolo’s team to pull away for a 52-46 win.
Breaking a 21-21 halftime tie, the Lady Bison outscored Brookville 20-8 in the third quarter and led as many as 16 points early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Raiders cut it to the closest margin in the waning seconds.
“It’s really nice to come out here and compete.” Castagnolo said. “Like other teams, we haven’t played together in a game since last February, no summer games, no nothing. It was a real joy. The atmosphere wasn’t too bad.”
Three Lady Bison found double figures in scoring with Emma Hipps score 15 points and Paige Rhine adding a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Cayleigh Walker came off the bench to score seven of her 11 points in the third quarter as Castagnolo got the ball to her inside and she made advice pay off big.
“It was our first game of the year and their fourth, so yeah, you could tell the difference and then in the third quarter I saw the mismatch with Cayleigh and we just exploited it,” Castagnolo said. “The girls listened and we fed her until they made adjustments.”
Hipps scored all nine of Clearfield’s points in the first quarter as Brookville led 15-9 going into the second quarter. The Lady Raiders led by as many as seven at 21-14 in the second following Elisa Molnar’s basket at the 2:08 mark.
But Clearfield finished the half on a 7-0 run to knot things up. Megan Durandetta nailed a 3-pointer, one of her three for nine points, and Walker started her scoring run with the tying basket with 13 seconds left before the half.
Brookville (0-4) played seven players and lost starting forward Ella Zimmerman for most of the second half with an injury. Elizabeth Wonderling finished with 21 points while Alayna Haight hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Two freshmen, Eden Wonderling and Kerstyn Davie, turned in solid games. The 5-foot-3 Wonderling scored six points with a game-high 15 rebounds while Davie came off the bench for seven points and eight rebounds.
Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell had two starters, Haight and Elisa Molnar, play all 32 minutes.
“We feel better about the effort and we’re getting closer,” said Powell, whose team lost 63-21 to DuBois on Tuesday. “We have three games next week against tough opponents, so it’s not going to be easy.”
The Lady Bison visit Penns Valley Friday. Brookville visits Karns City Monday.
CLEARFIELD 52, BROOKVILLE 46
Score By Quarters
Clearfield 9 12 20 11 - 52
Brookville 15 6 8 17 - 46
Clearfield –52
Alaina Fedder 0 0-0 0, Paige Rhine 6 1-2 13, Emma Hipps 7 1-2 15, Megan Durandetta 3 0-0 9, Riley Ryen 2 0-0 4, Lauryn Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Cayleigh Walker 5 1-1 11. Totals: 23 3-5 52.
Brookville –46
Alayna Haight 3 0-0 9, Elisa Molnar 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Wonderling 5 4-4 15, Ella Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Eden Wonderling 3 0-0 6, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 3 0-0 7. Totals: 18 5-6 46.
3-pointers: Clearfield 3 (Durandetta 3), Brookville 5 (Haight 3, Eliz. Wonderling, Davie).