NEW BETHLEHEM — Left foot, left wing, Rhiannon Laughlin x 3.
That’s all was needed for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Clarion in their District 9 Class A semifinal game.
One of 10 seniors on the roster, Laughlin’s hat trick gets her team within one win of the program’s first-ever title. The Lady Bulldogs lost in the district finals in 1999 and 2002, so it’s been awhile since a championship has been at stake.
“We’re trying to do something those other two teams couldn’t do and that’s to bring the first trophy back here,” said head coach Mike Dawson, whose team improved to 15-3.
The Lady Bulldogs have lost twice to Karns City and once to District 6’s West Branch. It was their third win over Clarion with the first two going 2-0 and 4-2.
So the third time wasn’t a charm for the Lady Cats (8-6), who were playing without their top player Evelyn Lerch who was injured in Monday’s first-round win over Curwensville.
An already strong Lady Bulldogs defense was able to bottle Clarion up, owning an 8-3 lead in shots on goal.
“(The defense) has been the backbone all year and we’ve had 10 shutouts out of our 15 wins, so everything we do starts with them and they’re helping us keep that goal differential keep climbing, so all the respect for all five of those girls who play in the back,” Dawson said. “We prepared in case (Lerch) was still playing and that was our mindset and didn’t change how we how we set things up yesterday going into the game.”
Laughlin scored once in the first half at the 17:29 mark on a direct kick from 30 yards on the left wing. The 1-0 lead carried into the early moments of the second half when she controlled a ball from nearly the same spot but on the opposite end of the field and floated another shot over Clarion goalkeeper Chesney Boggess.
“We were watching the film on them and we made the note that their goalkeeper is kind of a little higher and out of position often, so we wanted to try to keep that ball high to get it over top of her where she can’t get the ball,” Dawson said.
Knowing what to do and executing it are two different things, but Laughlin did execute it three times.
“Shooting from that spot is super-beneficial for me being left-footed and having people who will get their body in there and get the free kicks for me and that’s super-helpful,” Laughlin said.
But Clarion made things interesting just under 11 minutes to go in the game when Alexis Coull converted on a penalty kick after the Lady Bulldogs were called for a hand-ball in the goalie box.
With Clarion gaining brief momentum, the Lady Bulldogs responded just over three minutes later and once again from the left wing, but slightly closer from about 20 yards, Laughlin put one over Boggess’ head for a valuable insurance goal.
“That goal was pretty big, but that comes from a team with 10 seniors and five juniors who were playing in their third semifinal, so they’ve been through it,” Dawson said. “They were pretty calm with their nerves and weren’t too jittery after (Clarion scored).”