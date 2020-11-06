NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s 2020, year of COVID-19 and Redbank Valley District 9 titles.
Complete opposites, of course.
In a span of the past six days, Redbank Valley teams have won three D9 titles, the latest the Class 2A volleyball championship in a four-set win over Keystone Thursday night.
Last Saturday, the football team won its first title since 1996 and Wednesday night, the Lady Bulldogs soccer team won its first district title. The third one came in the Lady Bulldogs, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 win over Keystone.
And counting last March’s D9 title in girls’ basketball, that’s three girls’ teams winning D9 titles in the calendar year.
Now 20-1, it’s off to the state playoffs. Off isn’t far, however. The Lady Bulldogs host District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge Tuesday at a time to be announced.
That makes it three championships in five years for the Lady Bulldogs and fourth overall — 2009, 2016, 2018 and this year. Head coach Matt Darr has coached in all four of those seasons.
“I coached for two years, I took four years off and I’ve been back, so this is six out of seven years we’ve been in the finals and we’ve won for them. That’s not a tribute to anything I’ve done, it’s a complete tribute to the players, and they know what needs done. They just continued to do it year after year and they hold the underclassmen accountable, and those girls hold the junior high accountable.”
Unlike their slow start in the four-set win against Curwensville in Monday’s semifinals that started with a first-set loss, the Lady Bulldogs got off to a better start although they had to close the first set with a 7-0 run to get the 25-20 win.
Up 2-0, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t get the sweep with Keystone’s fourth-set win, but a 7-0 start to the fourth set set the tone to close things out.
The Lady Bulldogs were a bit more balanced offensively than Monday as four players had at least five kills, led by Alivia Huffman’s 14. Montana Hetrick had six eight kills while Ryley Pago and Brianna Minich finished with six and five kills respectively.
Brynn and Caylen Rearick finished with 11 and eight kills apiece while Brooke Holben had 28 set assists.
“We wanted to keep the ball out of the middle and get the ball to the pins and to our outside, but also to Brooke Smith,” Darr said. “We don’t usually set our right-side that much, but she had a couple kills. We’re usually not getting a lot of contribution from that side because we’re so outside and middle heavy. So that was the plan, to keep the ball out at the pins and the middle and use all the offense tonight.”
Leah Exley’s eight kills and one block led Keystone, which also got seven kills from Sydney Bell. Natalie Bowser added five kills, two blocks and four service aces.
The Lady Panthers, seeking their first title since 1992, managed to play for a title in a season that saw them lose one of their key players, setter Alexandria Johnston, to a serious on-court injury during their regular-season matchup with Redbank Valley. Head coach Bryan Mong’s father died this fall as did a parent of one of the team’s players.
“I can’t say enough about Keystone,” Darr said. “After their win at Punxsutawney, I sent their coach a text and with everything they’ve been through, I told him his season should be made into an after-school movie. Everything they’ve been through, it was such a great year for them.”