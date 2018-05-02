JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team got another shutout in the circle from junior Ashley Wruble Tuesday, as the Lady Cardinal ran their record to 13-0 with an 11-0, 6-inning victory against Johnsonburg.
Wruble allowed just six hits in the complete-game effort, striking out 11 and walking none. She also enjoyed another big day at the plate as part of the lady Cardinals’ 15-hit attack against a pair of Ramette pitchers.
Freshmen Mia Meholick and Chelsea Busatto led that attack with three hits and three RBIs a piece. Wruble went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI.
Shayleigh Gulvas and Carley Semancik also went 2-for-4, with Semancik adding a triple and two RBIs.
Alyssa Kasmierski was 2-for-3 for the Ramettes.
Both teams are back in action today. Central Catholic is back in action today at home against Curwensville, while Johnsonburg plays in the Elk County Tournament, which has been moved up a day.
The Ramettes (No. 2 seed) play third-seeded Elk County Catholic at the Ridgway Elementary School at 5 p.m. The consolation and championship games will now be played on Thursday instead of Friday.
In other action Tuesday:
Elk County
Catholic 11,
Curwensville 1
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team broke open a close game with six runs in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game with Curwensville on the way to an 11-1 win. The game was shortened to 6 innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Crusaders led just 2-1 after four innings.
Jenna Weisner and Brandi Clyde each hit homers for the Lady Crusaders in the win. Clyde led the way with three hits and three RBIs, while Weisner, Michelle Gerber and Rosina Nero each had two hits. Sady VanAlstine chipped in a double and three RBIs.
Josie Smith notched the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on five hits. She struck out five and walked two.
Sabrina Spencer had two of Curwensville’s four hits and picked up an RBI. Bailey Bloom added a double.
Elk County (5-5) battles Johnsonburg today in the opening round of the Elk County Tournament, while Curwensville (6-6) travels to DuBois Central Catholic today.
