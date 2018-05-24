DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning on its way to an 10-0 victory over Cameron County in five innings in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class A playoffs at Heindl Field Wednesday.
After DCC starting pitcher Ashley Wruble shut down the Cameron County offense in the top of the first, the Lady Cardinals’ offense got to work in the home half of the inning.
Shayleigh Gulvas and Wruble got the inning started with a pair of walks, followed by an RBI single from Mia Meholick that scored Gulvas with the game’s first run.
Carley Semanick then followed with another RBI single to score Wruble and give DCC a 2-0 lead.
After Cameron County recorded the second out of the inning, Chelsea Busatto delivered the big hit of the inning.
The freshman drove a pitch to right field for a single, scoring both Meholick and Semanick to stretch the Lady Cardinals lead to four. Busatto later came in to score the final run of the inning as Gabby Sabatose reached on an error.
Wruble continued her strong performance in the circle in the second inning, as she responded quickly after allowing Cameron County’s first batter of the inning to reach on a single.
Wruble then struck out the next two batters and forced a flout to first base to end the inning.
The junior pitched a complete game for DCC, allowing just two hits over five innings and striking out six.
Central Catholic head coach George Heigel spoke after the win on Wruble’s ability to execute the game plan in the circle perfectly in the game.
“Ashley (Wruble) pitched a wonderful game, she worked ahead in the count and her drop ball was just working really well,” Heigel said.
In the bottom of the second, Wruble helped her cause at the plate, as she drove a pitch to right field for a single and advanced to third as the ball got by the right fielder and rolled all the way to the wall.
Wruble later came in to score on a passed ball to give DCC a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Cardinals continued to build on their lead in the third inning, bringing three runs across to take a 9-0 lead.
Busatto got the inning started off with a single to center field, followed by a perfectly executed bunt single down the third base line by Jordan Kosko.
After a pair of fly outs to center and right field, Gulvas came to the plate with a pair of runners in scoring position and two outs.
The sophomore ripped a two-RBI single up the middle, scoring Busatto and Kosko.
Gulvas then came in to score on a triple to deep right-center field by Wruble to give DCC a 9-0 lead after the third.
After both teams were held scoreless in the fourth and Wruble continued to shut down the Lady Raiders’ offense in the top of the fifth, DCC came to bat in the bottom of the inning with a chance to end the game with one run.
Freshman pinch-hitter Natasha Kunselman led off the inning with a double to deep center field and was the Sabatose re-entered the game to run at second base.
“Kunselman hit a shot that on most fields would have been out,” Heigel said. “We know she can hit the ball hard and long and were just glad to give her an opportunity.”
Gulvas then delivered the game-winning hit by driving a pitch down the left field line to score Sabatose and give DCC the 10-0 victory.
Heigel noted that his defense played well throughout the game, despite not having many opportunities with Wruble’s six strikeouts along with three putouts.
“In general it was a good defense effort,” Heigel said.
The head coach added that he felt his team was not squaring the ball up well early, but adjusted quickly and had a lot of quality at-bats.
“Started in about the third inning I thought we started hitting the ball harder,” Heigel said.
He noted that a key for his team throughout the season has been their ability to hit well from the top of the lineup to the bottom.
That was the case Wednesday, as eight of DCC’s nine starters reached base at least once, led by Gulvas and Wruble, who both reached base three times in the win.
The Lady Cardinals return to action Saturday in the semifinals against the winner of quarterfinal game today that sees fifth-seeded Otto-Eldred travel to fourth-seeded Elk County Catholic.
