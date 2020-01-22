DuBOIS — There are times that it isn’t all about putting the ball in the basket. It’s also about limiting your opponent from doing the same.
That played an important piece for the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals in their 44-30 win over Brockway Tuesday.
DCC (7-9 overall, 6-1 Allegheny Mountain League South) used its defense well as it dictated the Lady Rovers’ shot selection through much of the game.
And, as its success grew, so too did the Brockway misses as the Lady Rovers hit just 11 field goals in the game, including just one in the opening eight minutes of play.
“I thought the looks we forced them into were frustrated looks,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “I have a lot of respect for (Brockway). That’s a very good team we beat. We just did a really good job just keeping them out of the lane. I think between our ability to hedge out on ball screens and our versatility to switch screens, that was probably the best we’ve played defensively all year.”
The Lady Rovers (8-7. 3-3 AMLS) still had a pair of players finish in double figure as sophomores Selena Butter led with 14 points while Danielle Wood came in with 11.
However, that was all but it for Brockway as just two other players, junior Morgan Lindemuth and freshman Nikki Baker, scored points with four and two, respectively.
It was Brockway’s second trip to DuBois in as many nights as the Lady Rovers fell to DuBois Area by nine Monday.
“We just couldn’t get going,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “It was another slow start and we just couldn’t buy a shot tonight. I felt bad for the kids because they were hustling and didn’t quit. But, two games in two nights in pretty tough, especially when you’re coming off a Pink Game and then come into another rivalry. Not an excuse but a day of rest might have helped.”
Meanwhile, the DCC offensive just continued to patiently push ahead, going ahead by 10 points late in the first quarter then expanding it to as many as 20 late in the third.
Senior Shayleigh Gulvas led the way with 13 points while fellow seniors Martina Swalligan finished with 11 and Maia Cogley ended with nine.
Neither team was particularly hot at the start as the Lady Cardinals crept out to a 6-0 lead through the first four minutes before Brockway finally scored on a free throw by Lindemuth.
While DCC eventually went ahead 11-1 with just under two minutes in the quarter, it was the Lady Rovers that made a push at the end to cut the margin to 11-5 by the end of the first.
Brockway trimmed it to just four, 13-9, less than two minutes into the second before the Lady Cardinals bolted on a 10-4 run to close the half and take a 23-13 lead to the break.
The drought continued for Brockway to start the third as DCC limited Brockway to just a single free throw during the first 6:20 of the frame to break open a 34-14 advantage.
The Lady Rovers got something going on offense again over the final minutes of the third and the opening of the fourth, outscoring DCC 14-3, to cut the lead back to single digits at 37-28 with just over five minutes to play.
However, DCC took some time to look for opportunities while also taking time off the clock and eventually pushed the lead back to 16 with under two minutes to play.
Brockway got one final basket to set the final.
Both teams will take to the road for their next games as DCC will travel to Marion Center Thursday while Brockway will travel to Curwensville Friday.