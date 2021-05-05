DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals only had eight hits on the afternoon at Heindl Field against the Johnsonburg Ramettes. But the home team made them count as DCC beat Johnsonburg 5-1.
Madison Hoyt threw a complete game for the Lady Cardinals, allowing only four hits and one run while striking out four.
“Madison did another nice job (inside the circle), DCC head coach George Heigel said. “And yeah, we got a couple clutch hits when we needed them. But not a whole lot though ... You go through those games and when you can win without playing your best, that’s a good thing.”
“They’re always a tough play no matter how their season’s going,” Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said of DCC.
DCC scored one run in each of the first three innings to go up 3-0. In the first inning, Mia Meholick doubled off of Johnsonburg starter Julia Jones off of the left/center field wall. After Meholick got to third base, a wild pitch brought her across the plate for a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Hoyt led off with a bunt that Jones was unable to handle. Kayley Risser later doubled to bring in Hoyt for a 2-0 lead.
Johnsonburg was unable to answer in the top of the third, as the Lady Cardinals added one more run in the bottom half of the inning. Chelsea Busatto reached base via an error and she later stole second. One batter later, a Mia Mitskavich single made it 3-0 DCC.
The Ramettes finally got a runner in scoring position in the top of the fourth with Jenna Kasmierski drawing a walk and then getting to second on a wild pitch. Mackenzie Freeman then singled to center, driving in Kasmierski and cutting the Lady Cardinals lead to 3-1.
However, that would be all Johnsonburg would see crossing the plate as DCC added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-1. Eva Bloom pinch hit for Hoyt and had an RBI single into left field — and an interference call allowed Busatto to cross the plate for a 5-1 lead.
“We got a base hit from Eva Bloom, who came off the bench,” Heigel said. “That was great.”
From there, it was back and forth — with Johnsonburg making solid defensive plays throughout — before the game ended in a 5-1 final.
Heigel commended two Johnsonburg plays by Mackenzie Freeman and Anna Duffield out in the field.
“They had a couple of very nice defensive plays there in the bottom of the sixth inning,” Heigel said of Johnsonburg. “I think we would’ve possibly opened the game up (if those plays weren’t made). That play at third base was awesome and the one in right field, she stuck her glove out (and caught it).”
Although ending on the losing end, Gerber said he hoped the game showed his team that they can play with anyone.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Gerber said. “We’ve got a pretty young team. I mean, we hit the ball — even if they weren’t hits ... Other than some errors, we gave them a couple of their runs. Sticking with a team like (DCC) — who’s always one of the favorites for their district — they should take that as a positive in that they can play with anybody.
“We have some kids not here today. So we had some girls (play) that haven’t played a lot. We had Anna Duffield, she made a nice catch out in right field and hasn’t played every game. And like Priscilla Ehrensberger, they’re putting the ball in play and they don’t always play every game ... Julia, she always pitches well and she’s only in 10th grade.”
DCC moves to 11-2 on the year and will host Otto-Eldred on Saturday. Heigel said he’d like to see his team get back to its early season form before it gets into the playoffs.
“We’re not striking the ball like we’re capable of,” Heigel said. “We did for about eight games and now we’re not doing it so much anymore. So we’ve got to find a way to get back to where we were hitting. We will and we have time. We’ll get there. I’m not overly concerned ... We’ll keep building and keep building. That’s the goal — it’s to play our best come the third week of May and into the playoffs.”
Johnsonburg falls to 4-6 and takes part in the Elk County Tournament today as they’ll take on St. Marys.
“They should take it as a positive that they can play with anybody,” Gerber said. “If we just clean up a couple of those errors and maybe if some of those hard hits fall, I think we could’ve scored at least a couple more runs.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 100 0 — 1
DCC 111 020 x — 5
Johnsonburg—1
Jenna Pavlock cf 3010, Julia Jones p 3010, Julie Peterson ss 3010, Jenna Kasmierski dp 1100, Mackenzie Freeman 1b 3011, Anna Duffield rf 3000, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf 3000, Alexa Mahoney 3b 3000, Payton Delhunty c 2000, Shelby Sorg 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Kayley Risser cf 4011, Emma Suplizio 3b 4000, Mia Meholick c 3220, Shyanne Lundy 1b 2000, Chelsea Busatto lf 2210, Melia Mitskavich dp 3011, Madison Hoyt p 2110, Eva Bloom ph 1011, Jessy Frank ss 2000, Morgan Tyler ph 1000, Emily Joseph rf 3010, Lauren Davidson 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-5-8-3.
Errors: J’burg 4, DCC 0. LOB: J’ville 5, DCC 6. 2B: Meholick 2, Risser. HBP: Lundy (by Jones). SB: Hoyt, Joseph, Busatto, Bloom.
Pitching
J’ville: Julia Jones-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Madison Hoyt-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Jones.