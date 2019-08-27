DuBOIS — Perhaps the uphill portion of the DuBois Central Catholic High School volleyball team’s rebuilding schedule may be reaching an end.
The Lady Cardinals finished last season with an even mark of 9-9, its first nine-win season in more than a decade.
Central Catholic did lose four players — Ashley Wruble, Alyssa Bittner, Carly Semancik and Gabby Sabatose — to graduation, but those departures cleared some room for a blossoming roster that has expanded to 28 players between varsity and J.V.
“The toughest thing is that there are some (talented) girls that aren’t going to see the floor as much,” DCC head coach Ted Fitzer said. “But, I guess that’s a good problem to have.
“We have six lettermen who played an awful lot last year who are back. They’re all seniors who are ready to step up and fill the shoes of the girls who are gone.”
Three of those, Jordan Kosko, Shayleigh Gulvas and Maia Cogley, are seniors and four-year varsity players who have seen their roles expand each year.
Kosko, who was a middle hitter last year, will move to outside hitter this season, while Gulvas, the libero last year, may start the season there again but could move into a role on the outside. Cogley will resume her duties as setter.
Seniors will also make up a big portion of the rest of the rotation as Bella Mangiantini will move into the middle with Hannah Holdren also getting time there . Martina Swalligan will move to weak-side hitter and Juliana Stine will see time on the outside, with Allie Pittsley and Gabby Delzangle taking spots in the back row.
While the seniors will certainly make up a big portion of the rotation in the early going, several juniors and sophomores will also be in the mix for time as well, including juniors Erin Maloney and Natasha Kunselman and sophomore Morgan Tyler.
So far, Fitzer has liked what he’s seen from the new group in practice.
“As a team, they’re working very well together,” Fitzer said. “They almost know what the other ones are going to do so they can anticipate. I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen so far,”
The Lady Cardinals will open the season on the road against Johnsonburg Friday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Maia Cogley, Shayleigh Gulvas, Juliana Stine, Bella Mangiantini, Gabby Delzangle, Allie Pittsley, Jordan Kosko, Martina Swalligan, Hannah Holdren. Juniors: Erin Maloney, Natasha Kunselman. Sophomores: Avery Sickeri, Madison Hoyt, Savannah Morelli, Emma Suplizio, Sophie Ginther, Abby Suplizio, Morgan Tyler. Freshmen: Alyssa Noemi, Anna Vandervort, Jackie Reilly, Megan Pittsley, Rose Whipple, Sophia Rooney, Sophie Mangiantini, Bella Blakely, Faith Jacob, Alyssa Johnston.