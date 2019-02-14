DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 35-32 lead over visiting Clarion with 5:56 remaining in the game Wednesday night.
The Lady Cats then went on a 13-0 run over the next 3:10 to take a 45-35 lead on their way to a 53-40 victory to spoil senior night for DCC.
Six Lady Cardinals seniors were honored prior to the game including Alyssa Bittner, Haley Pettenati, Abbey Pettenati, Gabby Sabatose, Carley Semancik and Ashley Wruble.
“It’s really hard to even put into words what they have done for us over the course of their careers,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “To have six of them leaving and as impactful as they are its definitely going to be a hard class to see go, they’ve meant a ton to the program.”
DCC (7-15) was hurt by turnovers on three consecutive possessions in the middle of the run, which led to seven points on the other end for Clarion.
After a pair of free throws from Ali Troese and a bucket by KK Girvan gave the Lady Cats a 36-35 lead with 5:25 left to play, the Lady Cardinals looked to regain the lead on the other end.
Instead, they turned the ball back over to Clarion (15-7) on a bad pass, which led to Kaitlyn Constantino drawing a foul and making both free throws to stretch the lead to three.
Another turnover then led to a bucket by Girvan on a fast break, as Troese drained a three on the next trip down of a third straight DCC giveaway.
Constantino finished off the scoring run with a bucket on the inside to give the Lady Cats a double digit lead at 45-35 with 2:46 to play.
The Lady Cardinals responded with a quick 4-0 run on a basket by Jordy Kosko and a pair of free throws from Wruble to cut the deficit to six.
That was as close as DCC came down the stretch, as Clarion closed out the game by going 6 of 6 at the foul line in the final 1:25, with Eva Lerch hitting a pair of foul shots and Constantino adding the other four.
The game featured eight lead changes and three ties, as the two sides traded runs throughout the night before Clarion’s big fourth-quarter run put the game away.
The Lady Cats opened the game on a 4-0 run on field goals by Constantino and Girvan, before DCC responded with a 6-0 run of its own to take the lead.
Bittner got the Lady Cardinals on the board with a bucket at the 5:22 mark of the opening quarter, as Martina Swalligan tied the game with a basket and Abbey Pettenati followed with a score to put the Lady Cardinals in front 6-4.
After Wendy Beveridge scored for Clarion to tie the game at six with 3:21 left in the first quarter, DCC closed out the frame on a 7-2 run to take a 13-8 lead into the second.
Bittner hit a pair of shots on the inside, while Abbey Pettenati added a free throw and Haley Pettenati knocked down a shot to close out the quarter and put the Lady Cardinals in front by five.
Clarion opened the second quarter on a 4-0 run on a pair of buckets by Constantino to cut the deficit to one at 13-12.
Wruble finally got DCC on the board in the second quarter with a basket at the 3:53 mark, as Abbey Pettenati followed by hitting a shot to put the Lady Cardinals back in front by five with 2:20 left in the half.
Those four points proved to be DCC’s only tallies in the quarter, as the Lady Cats closed out the half with a 6-0 run to retake the lead at 18-17 heading into the half.
After Jordan Best hit a shot for Clarion, Constantino added a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left before a bucket by Girvan with 12 seconds remaining in the half sent the Lady Cats into the half up one.
Abbey Pettenati opened the second half with a three-pointer to give DCC the lead back and spark a 6-0 run to start the third quarter.
Bittner then went 1 of 2 at the line, while Abbey Pettenati added a pair of foul shots to put the Lady Cardinals in front 23-18 at the 6:48 mark of the third.
Bittner finished with 13 points to lead DCC and added 11 boards to finish with a double-double, while Abbey Pettenati also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Constantino then took over to swing momentum back over to Clarion’s side, as she scored the following five points over the next 3:48 to tie the game at 23.
Swalligan then put the Lady Cardinals back in front by converting on the inside while drawing a foul, but was unable to finish off the three-point play at the line.
Constantino responded with five straight points once again, while Girvan added a bucket to cap off a 7-0 run to give the Lady Cats a 30-25 edge with 1:17 left to play in the third.
Constantino finished with a game-high 28 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double, while Girvan added 12 points for the Lady Cats in the win.
Girvan’s bucket came on a fast break off a turnover on an arrant inbounds pass which led to a collision between Girvan and Haley Pettenati.
Pettenati hit the floor hard on the play and had to be helped off the court after the play and did not return to the game.
Wruble and Bittner both scored in the final minute for the Lady Cardinals to cut the deficit to one at 30-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
DCC carried that momentum over into the final quarter, as it started on a 6-2 run, but could not hold onto the lead, as it changed hands for the final time on the night on Clarion’s 13-0 run.
Turnovers hurt the Lady Cardinals in the fourth quarter and throughout the night, as they coughed the ball up 10 times in the final frame and 25 on the night.
Hoover said losing Haley Pettanti on top of previous injuries to Shayleigh Gulvas and Maia Cogley, who both sat out the entire game, hurt his team because they were without some of their best ball handlers.
“Our best press breaker (Haley Pettenati) was on the bench the whole fourth quarter and the game ballooned as a result,” Hoover said.
Hoover noted that Haley Pettenati is an important player for his team and does a lot that doesn’t show up in the box score and felt without her injury the game would’ve stayed close until the end.
The Lady Cardinals will now head into the AML playoffs, as Hoover noted he wasn’t sure how is team would respond knowing they would not be playing in the District 9 playoffs.
DCC will have a home game against Johnsonburg in the semifinal round Friday at 7 p.m.
The team’s met in Johnsonburg Feb. 9, as the Ramettes came away with a 44-36 victory on a night DCC was missing a few key players to injury.
“I know that we are going to play hard and I anticipate giving them a game, but that’s a very nice basketball team that we have a lot of respect for,” Hoover said.
The head coach said he is not sure of any of his current inured players will be available Friday night and said if they are not then his team will work through it.
The winner of Friday night’s contest will take on the winner of the Kane-Ridgway semifinal in the AML title game at St. Marys Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.