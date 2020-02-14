DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic battled back in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too little too late, as it suffered a 37-31 loss at the hands of visiting Kane in the Allegheny Mountain League semifinals at Varischetti Sports Complex Thursday night.
The Lady Cardinals suffered the loss despite holding the visitors to just eight points in the second half, four in each quarter, as they could not overcome a 29-15 halftime deficit.
DuBois Central (10-13), despite only allowing four points in the third quarter, was only able to cut two points off the deficit, as it faced a 33-21 hole heading into the final quarter of play.
The Lady Wolves continued to slow the game down in the fourth quarter, as the hosts were able to get the deficit down to five in the final minute of the game.
Ainsley Saf then went 1-of-2 at the foul line with 20.7 ticks remaining as a pair of three-pointers were off the mark for the Lady Cardinals in the closing seconds as they suffered the six-point loss.
With the win, Kane earned a spot in Saturday’s AML championship game as it will take on Elk County Catholic, who defeated Ridgway 43-32 at home in Thursday’s other semifinal matchup.
Not getting shots to fall was the story throughout the night for DCC, as it had several opportunities on the inside as well as a handful of open looks from deep just to see its shots roll of the rim.
While the home side could not get anything to fall in the opening quarter, the Lady Wolves shot lights out on their way to taking a 19-7 lead after eight minutes of play.
“I thought early on we were maybe a little overwhelmed by the environment with the playoff game and had some early nerves,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “I thought we settled in really well and move the ball and had some looks and they just didn’t fall.”
“Really in the first half the game got away from us and they (Kane) hit a lot of shots.”
After both teams went scoreless for a little over a minute and a half, Saf got Kane on the board with a three-pointer to spark a 5-0 game-opening run.
Shayleigh Gulvas eventually got DCC on the board at the 5:06 mark before the teams traded buckets on the next two possessions, with Sarri Swanson scoring for the visitors and Gulvas adding another bucket for the Lady Cardinals.
After Gulvas’ second score of the frame with 4:15 to play made it a 7-4 game, Kane closed the first on a 12-3 run, as the only points from that point for the home side came on a three-point play from Martina Swalligan at the 2:23 mark of the first.
DuBois Central looked to be getting the momentum back early in the second quarter, as it opened on a 7-2 run due in large part to the Lady Wolves going 0-of-4 from the foul line during that stretch.
On the other end, Paris Farley got the run started by sinking 3-of-4 from the free-throw line, while Swalligan added a pair of quick scores in the span of 16 seconds to cap the run, first going coast to coast for a lay in before recording a steal and scoring on a fast break.
Swalligan finished with a game-high 11 points for DCC, while Gulvas added nine points in the loss.
The senior’s second bucket made it a 21-14 game with 3:22 to go in the first half before Kane recaptured the momentum with a 8-1 run to close the half and take a 14-point (29-15) lead into the break.
The third quarter saw the team’s trade scores in the opening 24 seconds before the two combined to go nearly five and a half minutes without points.
Kane’s Sierra Hillman eventually snapped the drought with 2:08 to go in the quarter before the Lady Cardinals closed on a 4-0 run behind scores from Faith Jacob and Maia Cogley to bring the score to 33-21 entering the fourth.
Jacob then got DCC back to within single digits (35-26) by going 1-of-2 from the line with 3:09 left to play, but a nearly two minute dry spell for both teams put a damper on any comeback hopes for the South Division champion Lady Cardinals.
DuBois Central still did not go down without a fight in the closing minute, as Gulvas drained a jumper from just inside the arc with 33.5 seconds remaining before a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass led to Swalligan drawing a foul and sinking a pair of foul shots with 25.6 seconds left.
Saf was then able to hit the front end of a one-and-one before missing the second as the Lady Cardinals were unable to score on the other end as time ran out on their comeback attempt.
“I’m actually really happy about how we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks and I thought tonight was absolutely no exception to that,” Hoover said.
Kane will take on ECC for the AML title at St. Marys Area High School on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., while DCC will await its destination for the District 9 playoffs.