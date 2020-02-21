ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic was unable to slow down Coudersport in a pivotal third quarter as it saw its season come to an end with a 50-41 defeat in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class A playoffs at St. Marys Area High School Thursday night.
After a sluggish start, the Lady Cardinals worked their way back into the game and found themselves trailing by two (19-17) heading into the half.
Jordy Kosko then pulled seventh-seeded DCC (10-14) even with a bucket just 22 seconds into the third quarter, which proved to the the final tie of the night before the Lady Falcons went on a quick 6-0 run as they began to pull away.
The run saw Mikayla Gunn drain a three-pointer at the 6:32 mark, before Rosayln Page drew a foul on the inside and was able to make the first before missing her second free-throw.
Coudersport was able to come up with the offensive rebound which led to a score in the paint from Sarah Chambers.
The foul line proved to be a pivotal difference in the game, as Coudy went 14-of-18 from the line, led by a 9-of-12 night from Page on her way to a game-high 19 points, while DCC finished the game 7-of-11 at the free-throw line.
“It was mainly Page on the offensive glass translating to that (free throws) and I thought that our rebounding effort was the only thing we did poorly,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said.
The Lady Falcons would later use an 8-2 run through the middle portions of the third quarter to take their first double-digit lead of the night at 33-23 with 2:38 remaining in the frame.
The two teams traded scores down the stretch as Coudersport eventually took a 39-30 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Then in the fourth quarter, Shayleigh Gulvas, one of four seniors playing their final game for DCC, took over in an attempt to bring the Lady Cardinals back into the game.
Gulvas scored the first eight points of the quarter for DCC, including going on a 6-0 run herself to bring her team back within five (43-38) with 6:16 to play.
The senior capped the run with a pair of scores just six seconds apart, as she first drove to the basket and scored while drawing a foul.
After seeing her free throw roll off the rim, Gulvas was able to force a jump ball as the possession arrow favored the Lady Cardinals and led to a baseline jumper from the senior on the ensuing inbounds play.
Gulvas finished with a team-high 18 points, while Swalligan added nine to go along with 10 rebounds and Farley and Kosko chipped in six and five points, respectively.
Emma Chambers swung the momentum back to second-seeded Coudy’s side with a three-pointer just over a minute later, before Maia Cogley drew a foul on a hard drive to the hoop just nine seconds later and was able to hit 1-of-2 at the line.
After the teams combined to go nearly three minutes without points, Paris Farley drained a baseline jumper from just inside the arc with 2:20 remaining in the game to pull the Lady Cardinals back within five at 46-41.
A couple of late turnovers doomed DCC down the stretch as Farley’s bucket proved to be its final points, while Sarah Chambers went 4-of-4 at the foul line over the final 72 seconds of the game to bring the final margin of victory to nine.
Hoover took his four seniors in Gulvas, Cogley, Jordy Kosko and Martina Swalligan out of the game for one final time with 12 seconds left to a large ovation from the Cardinal faithful.
“The four seniors have meant a lot to the program and I thought they all played extremely hard and that’s the way its always been with them,” Hoover said.
DuBois Central opened the game by committing turnovers on its first six possessions of the game, as it did not attempt a shot until the 3:29 mark of the first quarter while the Lady Falcons jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
“Overall I thought we played pretty well, but in the first four minutes (first quarter) and last two minutes (fourth quarter) the turnovers just really killed us,” Hoover said.
Farley eventually got DCC on the board by banking in a jumper with 2:39 left in the frame, as the Lady Cardinals were able to cut the deficit down to 9-7 after eight minutes of play.
The teams were then even at 10 in the second quarter as the margin remained two heading into the break before Coudy pulled away in the third.
Coudersport will now take on second-seeded Otto-Eldred, which beet Cameron County 54-41 Thursday night, in the semifinals Tuesday.