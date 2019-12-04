DuBOIS — Many teams find comfort in how well they stack up in certain positions. Whether it’s guards, forwards or centers, they try to groom enough of those players to fit a certain style of play.
They want to have enough guards to run the floor while still filling the paint with forwards or a center to help with their post play.
However, this season, the DuBois Central Catholic High School girls basketball team is hoping to be a little more amorphous in their attack.
In fact, the Lady Cardinals (7-16) are hoping that their lack of definable positions can be their biggest asset.
Central Catholic has four seniors to lead its nearly position-less attack, and all have had success at some point through their varsity careers.
Shayleigh Gulvas has led the team in scoring the past two seasons and rebounding last year, while Jordan Kosko, Maya Cogley and Martina Swalligan have certainly made big contributions along the way as well.
“Those kids are definitely our leaders and we’re going to lean on them for the bulk of the minutes,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “We’re looking to get the ball up the floor quickly when we can because we want to be able to control the tempo. But we’re not necessarily looking to have one person to handle the ball all night. We’re very flexible.”
However, from there, things fall off a little in terms of both varsity experience and raw numbers as they have just three players — junior Paris Farley and JoAnne Case along with sophomore Sophia Ginther — on the roster from the junior and sophomore classes.
“I wouldn’t necessarily call us inexperienced, because of the four seniors and the success that they’ve achieved,” Hoover said. “But, I’d say that depth is going to be the issue. Obviously, we’re looking for someone to step up.”
One of the possibilities could be Faith Jacob who leads the most-represented class (freshmen), with five, on the roster.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t really know what you have until you throw them out there,” Hoover said. “But, I what I can say that the kids that we’ve thrown into those roles have looked pretty comfortable. I think it’s one of those things that they just have to understand their role and play within it.”
One of the biggest issues the Lady Cardinals will be how well they balance pace with a small bench.
Central Catholic is likely to dress fewer than 10 for varsity games early in the season.
“We’ve been trying to take advantage of what we feel is a very athletic group,” Hoover said. “We just need to balance how we control tempo within games. I think that our strength is our man-to-man defense and I think that’s been the case for a few years.
“We have tweaked it,” Hoover said. “It’s not as aggressive as it has been in the past. We’re trying to alleviate foul problems or problems that could happen if we can’t control the pace in certain games. But, it’s more a matter of picking our spots.”
The Lady Cardinals will have an opportunity to see how well that works as they open the season against Marion Center Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan Kosko, Shayleigh Gulvas, Maya Cogley, Martina Swalligan. Juniors: Paris Farley, JoAnne Case. Sophomores: Sophia Ginther. Freshmen: Rose Whipple, Faith Jacob, Anna Vandervort, Alyssa Johnston, Ally Noemi.