DuBOIS — Coming off back-to-back runs to the PIAA Class A semifinals, the DuBois Central Catholic softball team will have a new look this season after losing one of, if not the best senior class in program history to graduation.
Gone are standouts Jordy Frank (catcher), Riley Assalone (pitcher), Macey Hanes (center field) and Libby Maurer (infielder) — a quartet that helped lead DCC to three District 9 titles in four years and a combined record of 47-3 the past two seasons.
While its hard to replace players like that — both on and off the field — the cupboard isn’t complete bare for head coach George Heigel and his staff.
Juniors Ashley Wruble and Alyssa Bittner and senior Maddie Nasuti played key roles in the Lady Cardinals’ two appearances in the state semifinals, while sophomores Shayleigh Gulvas and Maia Cogley and junior Carley Semancik aided in the run a year ago.
Heigel will call upon that group to step up and fill both the leadership, and on-field production, roles left vacant by the graduated senior class.
“It will be different,” said Heigel. “We’re still looking for girls to step up into the leadership roles, and we’ve had some discussions about that. I never had to worry about that the last four years. They (graduated seniors) always set the stage and set the tone, but their leadership carries on because other girls saw how they reacted and how hard they worked.”
Wruble could be at the forefront of that effort as she takes over the full-time pitching duties with the departure of Assalone. Wruble went 6-0 last year in the circle, recording 32 strikeouts and a 0.45 ERA in 31 innings of work.
“As I see it, we’re going to be pretty good in the circle again this year with Ashley Wruble and Carley Semancik, and both have worked very hard,” said Heigel. “The best thing Wruble does is change speeds, so it will be different than the last few years with Riley. I think Ashley throws a little harder and can change speeds a little better, but she doesn’t spin the ball as well as Riley did.”
Wruble also is one of the team’s top hitters back along with Gulvas, who returns to start at shortstop. Wruble hit .367 (29-for-79) last year with 12 RBIs, 33 runs, 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Gulvas was a .363 (290-for-80) hitter as a freshman with 25 RBIs, 28 runs, five doubles and two homers.
Bittner (.324, 21 RBIs, 3 doubles) returns for her third season at first base, while Cogley (.351, 4 RBIs, 11 runs) and junior newcomer Gabby Sabatose will rotate as starters at either second or third base. Sabatose, a transfer from Brockway, hit .273 in 22 at-bats a season ago.
Mia Meholick won the battle among a trio of freshmen to take over the catching duties from the departed Frank.
In the outfield, Nasuti returns to start in left, while sophomore Jordy Kosko replaces Hanes in center. That duo combined for four hits in 14 at-bats last season. Central will also have a new right fielder after Sabrina Spencer, last year’s starter, transferred to Curwensville. Heigel said Semancik, along with freshman Michaela Armanini and Chelsea Busatto, could all see time there.
Despite the team’s new look, Heigel said expectations don’t change.
“The goal here always is to win a district championship. Then you never know what happens in Class A,” he said. “We have options. It all depends on how we glove the ball, and how our freshmen and sophomores who will be starting for us can put the ball in play.”
Heigel will once again be assisted by Ed Gulvas, Michelyn Gulvas and Chris Nasuti. Jamie Meholick is new to the staff this season.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to open the season Monday at home against St. Marys.
ROSTER
Senior: Maddie Nasuti. Juniors: Alyssa Bittner, Gabby Sabatose, Carley Semancik, Ashley Wruble. Sophomores: Maia Cogley, Jordy Kosko, Shayleigh Gulvas, Rachael Miller. Freshmen: Michaela Armanini, Chelsea Busatto, Paris Farley, Mia Meholick, Natasha Kunselman.
