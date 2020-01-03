DuBOIS — With its lead still in single digits early in the second quarter, DuBois Central Catholic closed the opening half on a 18-2 run to begin to run away with the game on its way to a 73-32 victory over visiting Curwensville Thursday night.
“Whenever we have energy and ball movement, which I thought tonight both of those things were the best they’ve been in a while, we’re pretty good,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “The reality is we’re finally getting some girls back into the lineup and I thought we played really well and the ball movement was great, so a bunch of people were involved.”
After the teams traded buckets early in the second quarter to leave DCC (2-7) with a 23-15 lead, the home side dominated the final six minutes and change of the frame.
Martina Swalligan and Jordy Kosko, who finished tied for the team-high in points with 18, sparked the run with back-to-back baskets in the span of 20 seconds.
Later in the quarter, DCC capitalized on three of Curwensville’s nine turnovers in the quarter as Swalligan, Kosko and Faith Jacob scored off the three straight turnovers to break the game open at 35-15 with 2:55 left in the half.
Kosko and Shayleigh Gulvas each went 2-of-2 from the foul line down the stretch, while Swalligan added the final score of the half with 11 seconds remaining to send the Lady Cardinals into the half with a 41-17 lead.
DuBois Central Catholic continued to build on its lead in the second half, as a 7-0 run in the third quarter behind a three-point play from Swalligan followed by a score by Gulvas and another bucket by Swalligan helped the home side push its lead out to 30 points.
The Lady Cardinals doubled up the visitors heading into the final quarter of play at 60-30.
After the Lady Golden Tide got a score from Alyssa Bakaysa, who led the team with 15 points in the loss, to open the scoring in the fourth quarter at the 6:33 mark, DCC controlled the rest of the game.
DuBois Central closed the game on a 13-0 run to bring the final score to 73-32 to record its second victory of the season.
Five different players contributed to the game-closing run, as Gulvas, Jacob, Joann Case and Rose Whipple all had buckets while Swalligan added five points during the run behind a three-point play.
Gulvas added 14 points for DCC in the victory while Jacob also finished in double figures with 11 and Maia Cogley chipped in six points.
The game got off to a high-paced start, as Bakaysa scored the game’s first points just 12 seconds in to give Curwensville its only lead of the night.
The Lady Cardinals responded with a 11-2 run to take the lead for good behind scores from Paris Farley, Gulvas, Kosko and Cogley, while Swalligan chipped in three points with a bucket and a free throw.
Curwensville used a quick 5-0 run with all the points coming from Brianna Swindell to get within four at 11-7, but that was as close as it would come the rest of the night as DCC eventually took a 21-13 lead after the opening frame.
“We were pretty patient, we were getting a lot of ball reversals and weak-side cuts, it seemed like with the exception of them (Curwensville) going zone to slow us down for a little bit, they just weren’t able to contain the fact that everybody on the floor was a threat and I think that gave them a lot of problems defensively,” Hoover said.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action today as it travels to face Elk County Catholic at 7:30 p.m.