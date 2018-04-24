DuBOIS — Replay or preview?
The DuBois Central Catholic High School softball team is hoping that their 6-4, come-from-behind victory over Coudersport Monday was a little bit of both.
The Lady Cardinals (10-0) got the best of Coudersport the last time the two met as DCC won, 9-0, to take the District 9 Class A title game last May.
However, then, the Lady Cardinals were sporting four talented seniors in their lineup, including Division I recruit Jordy Frank.
This time was a lot different as DCC rolled onto the field with just a single senior, Maddie Nasuti, in the lineup and she wasn’t even going to swing a bat.
Still, after falling behind 4-0 in the top of the third, the Lady Cardinals came all the way back, scoring three runs in both the bottom of the third and the sixth to eventually take the victory.
“I was a little concerned after falling behind by four runs early, but we didn’t panic,” DuBois Central Catholic head coach George Heigel said. “The second time through the lineup with started to catch up with (Coudy pitcher Madison Smith) and started to put the ball in play and get some big hits.
Ironically, the game-winning hit for DCC came from freshman Chelsea Busatto, who was hitting for Nasuti, on a one-out, two-run single to right. She also came around to score a big insurance run later in the inning.
It’s the second time in less than a week that Busatto has made a big contribution at the plate. On Friday, she had a pair of home runs and three RBIs in a 12-1 victory over Cameron County.
But, in a game that saw each team get only seven hits, almost all of them were big.
Central Catholic sophomore Shayleigh Gulvas also delivered a two-run single in the third to help bring the Lady Cardinals back in the game, while junior Ashley Wruble had two hits and an RBI.
Wruble also picked up the complete-game victory, allowing four runs, all earned, on seven hits while walking three and striking out five.
She pitched out of some big jams, stranding five Coudy runners in scoring position, including two on third with less than two outs.
The only time that she didn’t get out of trouble was in the third as Coudy touched her up for all four of its runs as EmmaRae Easton and Shaelyn Black both came up with two-run singles to put the Lady Falcons up, 4-0.
It didn’t stay that way for long as sophomore Jordan Kosko led off with a walk before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt.
A wild pitch moved her to third before sophomore Maia Cogley also drew a walk and moved to third on defensive indifference to put runners on second and third with one out.
Gulvas then delivered her two-run single before later scoring on an RBI hit from Wruble to cut the lead to 4-3.
Central Catholic came close to scoring again in the fourth, but it wasn’t until the sixth that it pushed runs across again.
This time, freshman Mia Meholick and junior Carley Semancik sandwiched hits around an out while a wild pitch put them both into scoring position.
Busatto then delivered her two-run single to put DCC on top, 5-4.
She eventually made it to third with two outs before junior Gabby Sabatose drew a walk and intentionally got in a rundown between first and second to allow Busatto to score the insurance run.
Coudy was able to get a leadoff single from Chelsey Streich in the top of the seventh and get her all the way to third before Wruble was able to finish things off.
“It makes me happy to see that we can battle with a team that’s one of the better (Class) A teams in the district and probably in the western half of the state,” Heigel said. “I’m even more happy to see us do it after we got down because we haven’t had that type of situation (this year). I was hoping that’s how they’d react and they did.”
The Lady Cardinals travel to Kane Thursday.
