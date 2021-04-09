DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team found itself in the unusual position of trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the second inning Thursday against Cranberry, but the Lady Cardinals responded with a strong finish to edge the Lady Berries, 6-5, at Heindl Field.
Morgan Tyler spearheaded that comeback with a strong relief appearance in the circle. The righty threw the final 5 2/3 innings and got the win thanks to a four-run bottom of the fourth that put DCC ahead for good at 6-5. Tyler allowed one run (earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking none.
Shyanne Lundy, Kayley Risser and Emily Joseph powered the Lady Cardinal offense, as they combined for seven of the team’s 10 hits.
Lundy went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Risser was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Joseph finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
As strong as DCC finished the game, it was all Cranberry at the start.
The visitors grabbed a 2-0 lead on the top of the first vs DCC starter Madison Hoyt when Maria Anderson launched a two-out, two-run home run the left.
Central Catholic got a run back in the bottom of the first as Emma Suplizio singled with one out, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Lundy.
Cranberry answered back with a three-run top of the second, knocking Hoyt out of the game in the process. Hoyt allowed four runs, all earned, on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of work. She struck out one and walked one.
Once Tyler got DCC out of the inning, allowing one run herself, Cranberry mustered just a couple runners the rest of the game as its offense went quiet.
The Lady Cardinals started their comeback in the bottom of the second when Melia Mitskavich hammered a leadoff double and later scored on a two-out single by Emily Joseph to make it 5-2.
Central completed the comeback in the fourth.
Tyler got things rolling with a one-out triple to left and scored on Joseph’s second RBI single of the game. Risser then ripped a double that chased home Joseph. A pair of passed balls then brought home Risser with the tying run.
Suplizio kept the inning going with a walk, then took second on a wild pitch. Central took the lead for good two batters later when Lundy came through with a clutch two-out single to plate Suplizio to make it a 6-5 game.
Once she had the lead, Tyler retired the side in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Central 4-0) hosts Cameron County today.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
CRANBERRY 5
Score by Innings
Cranberry 230 000 0 — 5
DCC 110 400 x — 6
Cranberry—5
Plummer p 4221, Watson ss 3011, Reynolds c 3000, Anderson cf 3122, Hogue 1b 3000, Kearns 3b 3000, Coe 3lf 110, Beggs rf 2100, Albert 2b 3021. Totals: 27-5-8-5.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Kayley Risser cf 4121, Emma Suplizio rf 2210, Mia Meholick c 4000, Shyanne Lundy 1b 3032, Chelsea Busatto 3b 3000, Melia Mitskavich dp 3110, Jessy Frank ss 300, Morgan Tyler eh-p 3010, Emily Joseph lf 3122, Lydia Morgan pr 0100, Madison Hoyt p 0000, Lauren Davidson 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-6-10-5.
Errors: Cranberry 0, DCC 0. LOB: Cranberry 2, DCC 6. DP: Cranberry 0, DCC 1. 2B: Risser, Lundy, Mitskavich. 3B: Tyler. HR: Anderson. SB: Plummer 2, Anderson; Risser, Suplizio. CS: Albert (by Meholick).
Pitching
Cranberry: Plummer-6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Madison Hoyt-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Morgan Tyler-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Plummer.