COUDERSPORT — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team made the long trek north to Coudersport Tuesday to open the District 9 Class A playoffs, and the Lady Cardinals came home with a convincing 15-3, 5-inning quarterfinal victory.
The trip was DCC’s second of the year to Coudy, with the win being their second via the mercy rule against the Lady Falcons. Central notched an 11-0, 5-inning victory back on April 13.
The Lady Cardinals used an explosive offensive attack and strong pitching to win both games, outhitting Coudy by a combined total of 28-5 between the two games. The Lady Falcons finally found the scoreboard in the fourth inning Tuesday, thanks in large part to three throwing errors in the inning.
Fortunately for DCC, that hiccup in the fourth came with it holding a commanding 13-0 lead. The fifth-seeded Lady Cardinals (12-9) plated eight of those runs during a huge top of the second inning that broke the game wide open.
Ashley Wruble and Avery Sickeri led the DCC hit parade. Wruble was 3-for-3 with a home rujn and three RBIs, while Sickeri went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs. Shayleigh Gulvas added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Maia Cogley also had two hits.
Morgan Tyler was the beneficiary of all that offense, as she notched the win in relief. She allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out five and walking one.
With the win, Central Catholic advances to play top-seeded Otto-Eldred in Thursday’s semifinals at a site and time to be determined.
“I thought our infield played really well (defensively) over the final four innings,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “The issue (illegal pitch calls) is frustrating, but fortunately we have alternatives (pitching-wise). If that would have happened to us last year, we would have been in trouble. Mo (Tyler) came in an did a nice job though and threw strikes. I think she did run out of gas a little bit there in the fifth inning there. We’ve going 3-4 or 4-3 (innings with her and Wruble) and she isn’t use to throwing more than four. She did a good job.
“Coming up here, we knew we would be able to run on them, and we hit the ball well again. Playing them a month ago was quite an advantage because we knew what to look for. It keeps getting a little harder each game you go from here. We’re prepared for that and looking forward to keep going. But, we’re not going to take anyone for granted and take it one game at a time.”
Central Catholic went relatively quiet in the top of the first, with Wruble managing a two-out single to right against Coudy starter Shaelyn Black.
Things got interesting real quick in the bottom of the inning as Wruble, who started in the circle, was called for a couple illegal pitches in the first couple batters. Coudy loaded the bases with one during that opening stretch as Wruble hit one batter and walked two others around a strikeout.
It was after the second walk that loaded the bases that Central made the switch to Tyler — a change Wruble asked for herself after the last illegal pitch.
Tyler promptly halted the Coudy rally with two quick outs on a strikeout and a nice catch by Wruble in foul territory from her second base position.
The Lady Cardinals then went to work in the top of the second, with a couple miscues by Coudy aiding in their inning.
Carley Semancik reached on an error to open the second and went to second on a groundout. She stayed there when Shyanne Lundy reached on an infield single.
Cogley then put down a bunt that she legged out for a hit. A late throw sailed over the first baseman’s head, allowing Semancik to score and thr runners to advance to second and third. Jordy Kosko loaded the bases when she reached on a third strike in the dirt.
That brought Gulvas to the plate, and she ripped a pitch from Black into right-center field for a three-run double to make it 4-0. A triple by Sickeri brought home Gulvas before Wruble singled in Sickeri to make it 6-0.
Wruble stole second before Semancik was hit by a pitch and replaced on the bases by Emma Suplizio. Wruble and Suplizio each scored on wild pitches to put DCC up 8-0.
The Lady Cardinals were right back at it in the third.
Cogley jump-started things with an infield single with one out. She stole second and scored from there when Kosko singled to left. Kosko wound up at second on a throw the plate and scored a batter later when Gulvas singled to center. Sickeri’s second triple of the game brought home Gulvas to make it 11-0.
That brought Wruble to the plate, and she blasted a two-run homer to left field that went directly to where her family was sitting and was caught on the fly by her father Brian. The long-ball made it a 13-0 game.
Coudy didn’t go quietly despite being on the verge of a mercy-rule loss.
The Lady Falcons got a Claudia Miller single and walk by Hope Daisley to open the bottom of the third before calling on Tori Miller to bunt the runners over. During that sequence, DCC had throwing errors on a failed pickoff play, the sac bunt and a steal of second.
The end result was three runs — two of which scored on the throwing errors and the third on a groundout. The Lady Cardinals got out of the inning when Sickeri knocked down a hard shot to third and threw out Paiton Whipple for the third out.
Central Catholic scored its final two runs in the fifth.
Sickeri led off the inning with a single before Wruble walked. Both later scored on wild pitches to set the eventual final at 15-3.