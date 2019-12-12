BROCKWAY — DuBois Central Catholic outscored Brockway by a combined 25-7 in the middle two quarters to power its way to a 55-37 victory on the road Wednesday night.
After a high-paced opening quarter, the Lady Cardinals found themselves holding onto a 17-13 lead heading into quarter number two, as that lead was quickly cut in half when Brockway’s Danielle Wood started the scoring in the second frame with a bucket just 16 seconds in.
“I thought Brockway came out and hit us pretty good there in the first quarter,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “We were able to get up and down and get some easy looks, particularly there in the second quarter where the game kinda broke open.”
From that point on DCC (1-2) dominated the quarter, as it did not allow the home side to score another point while closing the half on a 13-0 run to double up the Lady Rovers at 30-15 heading into the half.
Shayleigh Gulvas and Jordy Kosko sparked the run with buckets on back-to-back possessions as the Lady Cardinals pushed their lead back to six with 6:43 to go in the half.
Both teams would then go scoreless over the next 4:57 before a basket by Gulvas snapped the drought and sparked a run where DCC would score nine points in the final minute and 46 seconds of the half.
On Brockway’s next trip down the court, Gulvas stole the ball away and scored on a fast-break layup as Martina Swalligan grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on DCC’s ensuing possession with 41 seconds left.
Swalligan then went 1-of-2 at the line with 21 seconds remaining, before another empty possession for the Lady Rovers gave DCC a chance to add to its lead in the closing seconds.
The Lady Cardinals did just that, as Maia Cogley banked in a jump shot just before the buzzer to give the visitors a 15-point edge heading into the half.
Gulvas, Cogley, Swalligan and Kosko accounted for 51 of DCC’s 55 points on the night, as Gulvas and Cogley each finished with 14, while Gulvas also pulled down 11 rebounds to finish the night with a double-double.
Swalligan chipped in 13 points and Kosko finished with 11, while Sophie Ginther came off the bench and accounted for the other four Lady Cardinals’ points.
“I told Shay (Gulvas) that was the best floor game I’ve seen her play and I thought between her and Maia (Cogley) I thought we handled (the pressure) pretty well,” Hoover said.
Just like it did in the second quarter, Brockway started the third with an early score, but then struggled to get much of anything going on offense after that.
The basket came from Wood once again, as this time she drained a shot from beyond the arc to cut the deficit down to 12 points 18 seconds into the second half, but the Lady Rovers only managed two points throughout the rest of the quarter.
DuBois Central then went on a 9-0 to run to take its first 20-point lead of the night as Kosko started the run with a free-throw before scores on three-straight possessions pushed the lead to 37-18.
First it was a score in the paint from Ginther, before Swalligan scored on the inside off a nice dish from Gulvas and Cogley used a ball fake to get around her defender and hit a jump shot at the 4:08 mark of the third.
Then after a 3:01 scoreless drought for both sides, Cogley came up with a steal and a fast-break layup to push the lead to 21.
Brockway then snapped its stretch of over seven minutes without points when Selena Buttery scored on the inside off of an offensive rebound with six seconds to go as it looked to head into the final quarter trailing by 19.
Buttery finished the night with a triple-double, scoring a game-high 16 points along with 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Instead, the Lady Cardinals rushed down the court and Kosko was able to drain a three-pointer from the corner as the buzzer sounded to make it a 42-20 game heading into the fourth.
Brockway (1-3) had its best offensive output of the night in the fourth quarter, as it outscored its opponents 17-13 in the frame behind three three-pointers, two from Buttery and another from Ciara Morelli, but was unable to put much of a dent in the large deficit before suffering the 18-point defeat for its third straight loss.
The first quarter saw Buttery get the scoring started for Brockway, before the teams traded 7-0 runs, DCC’s kick-started with a trey from Cogley, while Morgan Lindemuth hit a three to spark the Lady Rovers’ run.
A basket by Morelli later gave Brockway its final lead of the night at 11-9 with just over three minutes left to play in the opening frame, before the Lady Cardinals closed the run on a 8-2 run to take the lead for good.
“We were a half a step slow all night, they (DCC) kept coming at us and we just didn’t have our feet moving defensively and offensively, I mean our shooting, I don’t know what the percentage was, but it had to be under 20 percent,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said.
The Lady Rovers finished the game 5-of-19 from three, as their head coach stressed that they can not live and die by the three.
“Hats off to them (DCC), they played a great game, they came out and jumped on us and we had to fight and claw back and we just couldn’t do it,” Esposito said.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Friday as it travels to face Kane while Brockway returns to the court Monday as it plays host to A-C Valley.