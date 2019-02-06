DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a 13-2 run over 3:13 in the middle of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good on its way to a 52-43 win over visiting Curwensville Tuesday.
After a 4-0 run on baskets by Madi Weber and Jordan Witherite gave the Lady Golden Tide a 37-35 lead with 5:45 remaining in the game, DCC (7-11) responded with the big run to take control.
Martina Swalligan sparked the run for the Lady Cardinals with buckets on three straight trips down the court in the span of 60 seconds to put the home side in front for good.
Haley Pettenati followed with a three-pointer on DCC’s next offensive possession to put the Lady Cardinals in front 44-37 with 3:54 left to play.
After a basket by Curwensville’s Tarah Jacobson just 13 seconds later, back-to-back buckets by Shayleigh Gulvas and Swalligan gave DCC its largest lead of the night at 49-39 with 2:21 remaining in the game.
Trailing 50-43, Curwensville (3-12) had two possessions with a chance to cut into the lead, but missed a shot on the first and had the second end with a three-second violation.
On the ensuing inbounds play, DCC’s Ashley Wruble took the ball up the sideline across mid-court, where she drew a hard shove from a Curwnesville player, which the refs deemed an intentional foul.
Wruble stepped to the line and hit both free throws with 26 seconds left, as the Lady Cardinals retained possession.
Haley Pettenati was fouled on the following play, as she made 1 of 2 at the line with 12.9 seconds to go to close out the 52-34 victory.
“I thought they (Curwensville) played really well and part of that is just that Madi Weber is so good,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “Tonight she really elevated her teammates and made really good passes.”
The head coach said he felt his team did well throughout the night contesting Curwensville’s shots and not giving them any easy baskets.
DCC used a strong performance on the defensive end to take a 10-5 lead after the opening quarter, as it held Curwensville without a made field goal in the opening frame.
Alyssa Bittner and Haley Pettenati got the scoring started with a bucket apiece to give the Lady Cardinals a 4-0 lead two minutes into the game.
The Lady Tide finally got on the board at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter, as Weber hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit in half.
DCC then went on a 6-0 run over the next 3:39 to take a 10-2 lead, as a three-pointer from Abbey Pettenati finished off the run.
Weber then hit another pair of free throws, as Jacobson was fouled at the buzzer to end the quarter and made 1 of 2 at the line to cut DCC’s lead to five heading into the second quarter.
Curwensville opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run, as a three-pointer by Weber tied the game at 12, as the senior followed with a bucket on the inside on the following trip down the court to give the Lady Tide their first lead of the night at 14-12 with 4:40 remaining in the half.
After a pair of free throws from Swalligan put the Lady Cardinals back in front at 16-14 with 3:20 remaining in the half, a 6-0 run by Curwensville, aided by a three from Weber, helped send the Lady Tide into the half with a 20-18 advantage.
DCC opened the second half on a 6-0 run in the first 58 seconds of the third quarter, as Bittner got the scoring started followed by back-to-back baskets by Gulvas.
Hoover noted that at times his team had a little trouble with the Lady Tide’s 1-3-1 zone defensively, but felt they changed things up well in the second half, which led to some open looks.
“At halftime the girls made some really nice adjustments and listened to the coaches as far as how to attack that,” Hoover said.
A basket by Swalligan would later put the Lady Cardinals up by five at 28-23 with 3:58 remaining in the third, but Curwensville responded by closing the frame on a 10-5 run to send the game into the final quarter knotted at 33.
Swalligan finished with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds to secure a double-double in the win for DCC.
Haley Pettenati added nine points for the Lady Cardinals, with Gulvas and Wruble each chipping in eight points.
Weber hit her third three of the night late in the quarter to tie things at 30, as Wruble responded with a three of her own 15 seconds later to put DCC back in front.
Then, with nine seconds remaining in the quarter, Briana Swindell drained three from the corner to tie the game once again at 33 after three quarters of play.
Weber finished the night with a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
Abbey Pettenati got the scoring started in the fourth by hitting a pair of free throws, as Curwensville responded with a quick 4-0 run to retake the lead at 37-35.
That is when the Lady Cardinals responded with a 13-2 run to regain the lead for good on their way to the home victory.
Hoover credited the big run on his team’s defensive pressure, which led to six turnovers by the Lady Tide in the fourth quarter.
“We did get some easy baskets in that run just from turning them over,” Hoover said. “The passing lanes just seemed to open more because I thought we did wear them (Curwensville) down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.