DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic struggled to slow down Punxsutawney’s service game as it was swept 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 at Varischetti Sports Complex Tuesday night.
The visiting Lady Chucks finished with a 49-15 advantage in service points as well as a 12-3 edge in aces to power their way to the victory.
While DCC was unable to get any lengthy service runs going, Punxsy used a handful of long runs throughout the match to lead to the sweep.
“They (Punxsy) had some good servers, but they also had some good hitters too,” DCC head coach Ted Fitzer said. “They put a couple balls down and I talked to the girls and they started blocking, but then they started tipping it over our blocks.”
“They adjusted to what we were doing and they did a nice job tonight, they were better than us.”
The opening set was back-and-forth in the early going, as Madison Hoyt started the match with an ace for the Lady Cardinals, while a block by Faith Jacob followed by a pair of service points from Sophia Ginther gave DCC its final lead of the night at 5-4.
After Jacob’s block gave the hosts the edge, a side out sent Punxsy’s Madi Fye to the line, where she rattled off six straight points to give her team control of the set.
Morgan Tyler used a three-point service run behind an ace to help get DCC back into the set at 14-11 before another lengthy service run gave the Lady Chucks an insurmountable advantage.
A kill from Elliott Ferrent swung the service back to the visiting side, as Murphy White used a seven-point run to stretch the advantage to 22-11.
Ferrent used three consecutive kills to power the run, as she finished with a match-high 10 kills, while White was one of four Lady Chucks to finish with seven-plus service points, as Danielle Gribble led that group with a match-leading 11 points.
Gribble finished off the opening set with a pair of service points helped along by a kill from Lizzie Neal to give Punxsy a 25-13 opening-set victory.
The Lady Chucks used a three-point run by Gribble to open the second set to take a lead they would hold the rest of the set.
While DCC was never able to capture the lead in the second set, they hung around into the middle portions of the set as a side out brought the Lady Cardinals within three at 13-10 before Punxsy began to pull away.
A kill by Megan Pittsley followed by her own service point kept the hosts in the set late at 20-14 before a pair of service points from Ferrent helped Punxsy put the set away at 25-16.
The Lady Chucks once again used a strong start to a set to take the lead for good, this time jumping out to a 6-0 lead to begin the third set.
A kill from Neal opened the set, sending Gribble to the service line where she won five consecutive points.
Punxsutawney would stretch its lead to 12-2 before the Lady Cardinals began to fight back as Savannah Morelli secured a pair of service points after a side out to cut the deficit to seven.
The visitors responded with three straight points to push their lead back out to 15-5 before DCC responded with its best service run of the match.
A service fault sent Jacob to the line, as the Lady Cardinal rattled off a four-point run, sparked by an ace and a kill from Megan Pittsley to help bring the score to 15-10.
Jacob’s four service points led DCC, while she also finished tied for the team-high in blocks with Risser, while Pittsley led the home side with a pair of kills.
A side out then put Lady Chuck Katelyn Gribble on the line, as she won seven points in a row to put the set away as Punxsy finished off the sweep with a 25-11 third-set win.
The Lady Cardinals were coming off a five-set win on the road over North Clarion as they won 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 18-25, 17-15.
In Monday’s match, Savannah Morelli finished with six kills and 20 digs, while Hoyt had five kills and 11 digs.
Ginther chipped in six kills and two blocks, while Erin Maloney had 12 assists and four aces.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Monday as it hosts DuBois.