DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball used a hot-shooting third quarter and a decided advantage on the boards to beat visiting Brockway, 45-30, Wednesday night for its second win in less than a week against the Lady Rovers.
Central Catholic, held a 21-14 lead at the half, drained four 3-pointers — three by Ashley Wruble — in the third quarter as its outscored Brockway, 15-6, to turn that seven-point halftime margin into a commanding 36-20 advantage after three quarters.
The Lady Cardinals pushed their lead to as many 21 points (41-20) before coming away with the 15-point victory (45-30). That score is nearly identical to DCC’s 45-28 win against Brockway last Thursday on the opening night of the Brookville Holiday Tournament.
Wruble led the way for DCC (2-5) with a game-high 13 points. She was one of nine different Lady Cardinals to score on the night. Teammates Alyssa Bittner and Maia Cogley each scored eight points, while Shayleigh Gulvas chipped in five.
Bittner and Gulvas added 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, as DCC won the battle on the boards 38-22 in the game.
“I thought the things we could control we controlled tonight,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “It seemed to take us a while to hit some of those perimeter shots, but Ashley shot the ball really well in the third period and I thought that was a nice spark for us.
“We were only up seven at the half, but I was pretty satisfied with the stuff we were doing. A couple of the threes they hit in the first half were very contested, and I thought Brockway played a really solid first half.
“I told the girls at halftime I felt we were on the verge of making a run, and I thought we wore them down in the third period and some of the looks we got were quality looks.
“I think we played a really solid game.”
Points came at a premium in the opening eight minutes, and luckily for DCC, most of the ones scored came on their side of the scoreboard as the Lady Cardinals led 8-2 after one quarter.
Bittner opened the scoring on a putback just under a minute in, while Brockway countered with a bank shot in the lane at the 6:11 mark to even things at 2-2.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rovers (0-8), they didn’t score again in the quarter as DCC got baskets from Wruble, Gulvas and Haley Pettenati — who scored off an assist from twin sister Abbey Pettenati in the closing seconds to make it 8-2.
Danielle Wood hit a 3-pointer just under two minutes into the second quarter to end a 9:08 scoring drought for Brockway and pull the Lady Rovers within three at 8-5. Wood scored five of her team-high nine points in the quarter.
The teams then traded scores, with another 3-pointer by Lady Rover Morgan Lindemuth making it a two-point game at 10-8. Brockway could get no closer as five quick points by DCC eventually gave the Lady Cardinals a seven-point cushion at 17-10 with 3:20 left in the half.
Bittner started that spurt by completing a 3-point play. Teammate Martina Swalligan came up with a steal on the ensuing inbounds play and scored a strong drive to the basket. She failed to convert a 3-point play put gave DCC its seven-point lead.
Brockway countered with back-to-back hoops by Macie Smith to pull within three (17-14), but hoops by Carley Semancik and Wruble in the final minute of the half sent the Lady Cardinals into the break up 21-14. Smith had eight points for Brockway.
Central Catholic carried that momentum into the third quarter, where a three-pointer by Cogley sparked a 13-2 DCC run that gave the Lady Cardinals an 18-point advantage (34-16) late in the quarter. Wruble drained three 3-pointers during that run.
Brockway answered back with baskets from Maggie Schmader and Selena Buttery, but Jordy Kosko scored a layup just before the buzzer sounded to put DCC up 36-20 after three quarters.
Bittner and Abbey Pettenati each scored in the opening minute of the fourth, while Gulvas added a free throw at the 6:43 mark to give DCC its largest lead of the night at 41-20.
Brockway closed the game on a 10-4 spurt to set the final as both teams started to put in its reserves.
“We played a pretty good first half, but we gave up those two buckets right at the end of the first half when we were only down by three,” said Lady Rovers coach Dick Esposito. “That was a little deflating, but at same time it was a lot closer at half than the last time we played them.
“We thought the girls would come out and play a good third quarter, and we came out flat. Then they hit there shots and we didn’t. We’re a young team, but we have to stop the turnovers, hit the boards better and our shot selection has to be a little bit better.
“Overall, you see some improvement and then we take a step or two back. That’s a sign of a young. Until we get a win and learn how to win, it’s going to happen. But, it will get better.”
Both teams are back in action Friday. Central Catholic hosts Elk County Catholic, while Brockway plays at Curwensville.
