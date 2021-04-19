DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team scored early and often Saturday in a 13-3, 5-inning victory against visiting Curwensville to remain unbeaten at 8-0.
Curwensville actually opened the scoring when Abby Pentz blasted a home run to leadoff the game against DCC starter Madison Hoyt, who was making her third straight start in the circle with fellow pitcher Morgan Tyler sidelined due to an injury.
Teammates Joslynne Freyer and Mackenzie Wall then hit back-to-bak singles with one out, but Hoyt got out of the jam with no further damage done. Pentz and Wall each finished with two hits.
The Lady Cardinal settled in from there, as Curwensville managed just two hits, and a pair of runs in the third inning, the rest of the way.
Trailing 1-0, the DCC offense promptly gave Hoyt a lead to work with in the bottom of the first.
Melia Mitskavich led off with a single and quickly stole second and third before Emma Suplizio was hit by a pitch and Mia Meholick walked to load the bases with no outs. Shyanne Lundy then reached on a fielder’s choice where all the runners were safe, with Mitskavich scoring.
Two batters later, Hoyt helped her own cause with a two-run single to center that chased home Suplizio and Meholick. Lundy would also score in the inning to make it 4-1.
Central Catholic added its lead with two more runs in the second.
Mitskavich was in the middle of things again with a one-out single. She took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Suplizio. Lundy came through with a clutch two-out single two batters later to plate Suplizio to put DCC up 6-1.
Curwensville then got a pair of runs back in the top of the second.
Breanna Babcock led off the frame with a walk before Hoyt recorded back-to-back walks. Freyer then drew another walker to extend the inning the for wall, who smacked a double to center to score both runners to make it a 6-3 game.
That’s as close as the Lady Tide got though, as Hoyt got a strikeout to end the inning and allowed just one more baserunner over the final two innings. The Lady Cardinal gave up three runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out seven and walking two in notching her third win of the week.
With Hoyt silencing the Lady Tide offense the rest of the way, DCC went to work in finishing off yet another opponent in a mercy-rule victory.
Central got the two runs back in the bottom of the third on a RBI single by Lauren Davidson and a sacrifice fly from Suplizio.
Hoyt added a RBI double in the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch to make. The lady Cardinals got a third run in the inning when Jessy Frank, who beat out an infield single, came home on a passed ball to make it 11-3.
Central Catholic then ended things in the bottom of the fifth.
Suplizio reached on a third strike in the dirt with one out before Meholick walked. Lundy then belted a double to left to plate both runners to end the game in walk-off fashion via the mercy rule.
Lundy finished 2-for-4 with the double and four RBIs, while Hoyt was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Mitskavich and Frank also had two hits in the win.
The Lady Cardinals travel to Elk County Catholic Tuesday, while Curwensville plays at Brockway today.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13,
CURWENSVILLE 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
C’ville 102 00 — 3
DCC 422 32 — 13
* There was 1 out when game ended
Curwensville—3
Abby Pentz 3121, Logan Sheeder 3000, Joslynne Freyer 1110, Mackenzie Wall 2022, Teagan Harzinski 2000, Shyanne Rudy 2000, Madi Butler 2000, Rylee Wiggins 2000, Breanna Babcock 0100, #6 1000. Totals: 18-3-5-3.
DuBois Central Catholic—13
Melia Mitskavich 4220, Emma Suplizio 3311, Mia Meholick 2200, Shyanne Lundy 4124, Chelsea Busatto 3110, Madison Hoyt 3233, Emily Joseph 2100, Jessy Frank 3120, Lauren Davidson 3011. Totals: 27-13-12-9.
Errors: C’ville 1, DCC 1. 2B: Wall; Lundy, Hoyt. HR: Pentz. HBP: Suplizio (by Freyer), Meholick (by Freyer). SB: Mitskavich 2, Suplizio, Meholick, Lundy Busatto, Hoy, Joseph, Davidson 2.
Pitching
C’ville: Joslynne Freyer-4 1/3 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB.
DCC: Madison Hoyt-5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Freyer.