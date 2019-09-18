DuBOIS — It may have taken a little more than expected but, it all worked out in the end for the DuBois Central Catholic High School volleyball team as it picked up a four-set, 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, victory over Curwensville Tuesday.
Try as they might, the Lady Cardinals (4-3) just couldn’t shake Curwensville through the four-set match.
DCC rolled off several big service runs throughout the match only to see the Lady Tide answer back.
Until the Lady Cardinals finally broke out to a double-digit lead midway through the fourth set, their biggest lead of the match was eight points.
“Curwensville’s much improved from last year,” DCC head coach Ted Fitzer said. “They came in and fought and the girls had to work for it tonight. We just couldn’t put them away in a couple sets.”
One spot where DCC was able play consistently well was in the middle of the net where senior Hannah Holdren, who finished with nearly 15 kills, anchored a front line that finished with more than 25 kills on the night.
“She looked really good,” Fitzer said. “She had some really good hits and some nice blocks.
“We were missing Bella (Mangiantini) our other middle so we filled in with Morgan and Hannah took the lead role and did a really good job.”
Senior Maia Cogley led the way for DCC with 13 service points, including three aces, while Jordan Kosko had five kills and 12 service points.
Curwensville also finished with better than 20 kills in the match but had them spread out between several different players including seniors Raylee Sunderlin and Tarah Jacobson and junior Erica Buck.
The Lady Tide actually got out of the gate quickly as junior Emma Caldwell rolled off five-straight service points to open the set.
However, Cogley and senior Shayleigh Gulvas combined on back-to-back services to erase that and open up an 11-6 DCC lead.
Curwensville eventually fought back and opened up a 19-15 lead late before Holdren came up strong at the net, rattling off a string of four kills on five points to tie things at 20-20.
The lead swung back-and-forth a few times and forced some extended play before a side out and a pair of service points from senior Martina Swalligan gave DCC the 27-25 victory.
The second set was close early as the Lady Tide opened up an 11-8 lead before big services from Cogley and sophomore Avery Sickeri helped to put DCC on top by five before eventually taking the 25-17 win.
Curwensville’s best effort came in the third set when it rallied from a four-point deficit to outscore DCC 14-5 over the final part of the set to take the 25-20 victory.
But that boost seemed to be short-lived for the Lady Tide as DCC simply turned things on in the fourth and final set.
The Lady Cardinals trailed by one early but grabbed points by the handful on services by Swalligan, Kosko and Sickeri to take the final set, 25-15.
DCC will now travel to Brookville Thursday.