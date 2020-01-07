DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic held visiting Venango Catholic scoreless in the first and third quarters on its way to a dominant 44-10 victory Monday night.
The Lady Cardinals opened the game on a 28-0 run, including outscoring the visitors 18-0 in the opening frame, before Venango Catholic was able to get on the board at the 4:32 mark of the second quarter.
DuBois Central Catholic (3-8) continued to build on the lead in the second half by outscoring the Lady Vikings 10-0 in the third quarter as part of a 14-0 run that spanned from late in the second quarter into the fourth to bring the score to 44-4 with 7:12 remaining in the game to bring on the running clock for the final seven minutes.
The score early in the fourth quarter proved to be the final points on the night for the Lady Cardinals, as Venango Catholic closed the game by scoring the final six points to bring the final score to 44-10.
“I thought they (Venango Catholic) did a nice job of trying to run their stuff and it’s nice to play another small Catholic school,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “This is their first year and I just commend them for going through their schedule and they played better as the night went on.”
Five different DCC players contributed to the scoring in the opening quarter, as Shayleigh Gulvas got the scoring starter with a jumper 38 seconds into the game as she went on to score six of her 10 points in the first.
Maia Cogley and Martina Swalligan added three points apiece in the opening frame, while Jordy Kosko, Sophia Ginther and Paris Farley all added scores in the first quarter.
On the other end, the Lady Cardinals did not allow the visitors to get into any rhythm on the offensive end, while forcing seven turnovers in the frame and committing none of their own in the first eight minutes.
Swalligan, Gulvas and Ginther all added scores in the early portions of the second quarter along with a pair of buckets from Cogley as DCC ballooned its lead out to 28-0 with 5:02 left in the first half.
Venango Catholic got its first points of the night on a basket by Natalie Janidlo on the ensuing possession with 4:32 remaining in the half.
Emmy Ekis, who accounted for six of the Lady Vikings’ 10 points in the loss, added a score with 1:46 remaining in the half, before Alyssa Johnston closed the scoring with a jumper with eight seconds left in the half to help send DCC into the half with a 32-4 advantage.
In the third quarter the Lady Cardinals got scores from Farley, Gulvas and Faith Jacob, while Cogley scored her final four points of the night to finish with a game-high 11.
The Lady Cardinals led 42-4 heading into the final quarter, before a bucket by Ginther brought on the running clock 48 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The score was the final one on the night for DCC, as the Lady Vikings got a pair of buckets by Ekis and a score from Alyson Stewart down the stretch to bring the game the final margin to 34 points.
Hoover emptied the bench throughout most of the second half, as all 12 Lady Cardinals saw action in the win.
“It was nice to be able to play all the freshman together, varsity experience is valuable no matter how you get it, so some kids got to score that aren’t really accustomed to it and played minutes they are not used to getting so it was a nice night for everybody,” Hoover said.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to action Friday as it hosts Kane.