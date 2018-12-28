BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a stifling defense in the first half to take early control on their way to a 45-28 win over Brockway in the opening round of the Brookville Holiday Tournament Thursday.
Both teams entered the game in search of their first win on the season, as the Lady Cardinals earned their first win of the year.
Both sides got off to a slow start shooting the ball, as just four baskets were converted in the opening quarter, the difference being three of which were made by DCC.
The Lady Cardinals started the game on a 7-0 run, as Ashley Wruble scored the first five points on a pair of made shots, one from behind the arc, then Maia Cogley added a two-pointer.
Morgan Lindemuth got the Lady Rovers on the board with one minute left to play in the first quarter to send the game into the second with DCC holding a 7-2 lead.
The Lady Cardinals opened the second quarter on a 4-0 run in the first 50 seconds on baskets from Wruble and Abbey Pettenati as they stretched their lead to double digits at 12-2.
After Shayleigh Gulvas scored for DCC to stretch the lead to 17-5 later in the quarter, Danielle Wood responded by draining a three-pointer to bring the deficit back to single digits at 17-8.
On the following possession, Gulvas found herself open on the wing and knocked down a three of her own to stretch the lead back to 20-8 inside the final minute of the first half.
In the closing seconds of the half, Brockway’s Macie Smith converted inside while drawing a foul, but was unable to finish off the three-point play at the line, then DCC’s Martina Swalligan went 1 of 2 from the line with two seconds left to send the Lady Cardinals into the half with a 21-10 advantage.
DCC was able to hold the Lady Rovers to 10 points in the opening half behind their press defense, which didn’t allow Brockway many open looks at the basket.
“The looks we gave were the looks we wanted to give,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “That tends to be our strength and we are pretty good at that end of the floor.”
In the third quarter, Lindemuth drained a pair of three-pointers for Brockway, but unfortunately for the Lady Rovers, those six points were all they were able to score in the frame.
Lindemuth got the scoring started at the 5:55 mark of the quarter with a trey to once again bring the deficit down to single digits at 21-13.
DCC responded with a quick 8-0 run to regain control of the game on back-to-back three-pointers from Wruble and Haley Pettenati along with a pair of free throws from Alyssa Bittner.
Wruble finished the night with a game-high eight points to lead the Lady Cardinals, while Abbey Pettenati and Swalligan each added six points.
Gulvas and Bittner added five points apiece in the win while also both finishing with six rebounds to finished tied for a team-high.
Depth was a key factor for the Lady Cardinals, who had a 10-player rotation for most of the game, with nine of those 10 scoring and all 10 grabbing at least one board.
On the other side, the Lady Rovers only rotated in one sub on the night, as all six players contributed on the scoreboard and on the boards.
“I think a lot of tonights game was determined by our depth,” Hoover said. “Ten players played a decent amount of minutes and none of them every panicked when the game got tighter.”
The head coach noted that with that depth, a fast-paced tempo was their strategy, something Brockway did a good job limiting in the first half, but DCC was able to speed the game up in the second half.
After Lindemuth knocked down her second three of the quarter to bring the score to 29-16, Cogley converted a pair of free throws and Jordan Kosko closed the quarter with a basket to send DCC into the final quarter of play with a 33-16 lead.
Lindemuth finished the night with eight points inducing the pair of three-pointers for the Lady Rovers, while Selena Buttery added seven points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
After the third quarter saw each side make a pair of three pointers, the final quarter of play had a much slower pace as both teams reached the double bonus and spent a large portion of the quarter at the free throw line.
The teams combined for nine trips to the line in the quarter, six of which by DCC, as each side scored 12 points in the quarter and the Lady Cardinals maintained their 17-point lead to secure the 45-28 victory.
Abbey Pettenati drilled DCC’s fifth three-pointer of the night in the quarter, while Bittner converted an old fashion three-point play early in the fourth quarter.
Throughout the game, the Lady Cardinals’ pressure forced Brockway into a lot of mistakes and tough shots.
“I told the kids after the game that is the difference between a veteran team and a very young freshman team,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said.
The Lady Rovers coach said his team has seen pressure in their first handful of games this season, but noted that DCC’s pressure was more intense than many of the team’s they have faced.
Esposito said he is seeing more and more good things from his team, but understands it is going to take a while to get on track and every game is part of the learning process for his young team.
Brockway will face DuBois in the consolation game today at 6 p.m., while DCC will take on Brookville in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
