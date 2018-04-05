DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team used a big four-run second inning Thursday to knock off visiting Johnsonburg, 5-2, at the DuBois City Park Challenger Field.
That big second inning proved to be more than enough for junior Ashley Wruble, who gave the Lady Cardinals yet another strong outing in the circle this season. Wruble allowed the two runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Wruble also helped her own cause with a RBI double in the fourth, but the big hitting star of the day for DCC was designated player Chelsea Busatto. The freshman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to help DCC run its record to 4-0 on the year.
For the third time in four games, DCC saw its opposition score first.
With two outs in the top of the first, Ramette Alyssa Kasmierski reached on a dropped third strike and ended up at third on the play. She then scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0.
Central Catholic answered back with a four-run bottom of the second against Ramette starter Maria Jones.
Alyssa Bittner led off the inning with a single, while Carley Semancik reached on an error that put runners on the corners. Semancik promptly swiped second before both runners scored on a Busatto single. Jordy Kosko then kept the inning rolling with a single.
Semancik later scored on a Maia Cogley sacrifice fly, while Shayleigh Gulvas singled home Kosko to put DCC up 4-1 after two innings.
After stranding two runners in the third, DCC added to its lead in the fourth.
Gulvas reached on two-out error and Wruble made the Ramettes pay by ripping a double that scored Gulvas to make it a 5-1 game.
Johnsonburg, playing its first game of the season, pushed its final run across in the top of the seventh.
Amanda Williams and Isabella Galbo each singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Jordan Bundy then grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Williams.
Jones, who was saddled with the loss, was the lone Ramette with two hits in the game.
Central Catholic hosts Brockway on Monday, while Johnsonburg is set to welcome Cranberry today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.