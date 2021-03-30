DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic softball team gave DuBois Central Catholic a game for three-plus innings Monday in its season opener, but DCC’s deep lineup proved too much to handle as the Lady Cardinals pulled away late for a 14-4, 5-inning victory at Heindl Field.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in St. Marys, but poor field conditions following soaking rains on Sunday made the field at Benzinger Park unplayable Monday, so the schools decided to flip their home games to get the contest in.
And, it proved to be a good decision for both teams as DCC continued its hot-hitting to start the season and ECC got a game in for its young squad. Lady Crusaders head coach Eric Weisner started eight freshmen or sophomores who had never played in a high school game.
It wasn’t all easy for the Lady Cardinals, who jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings only to see ECC put together a four-run top of the fourth to make it a game at 6-4.
It was all Lady Cardinals from there though as DCC scored four times in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to come away with its second mercy-rule victory in as many games to open the season.
Central Catholic pounded out 15 hits in the win as four different Lady Cardinals had two or more hits.
Freshman leadoff hitter Kayley Risser went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and finished a home run shy of the cycle. Fellow freshman Jessy Frank was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Seniors Shyanne Lundy (3-for-4, triple, two RBIs) and Mia Meholick (2-for-4, double, homer, two RBIs) also enjoyed big days at the plate.
Junior pitcher Morgan Tyler went the distance for the win in the circle. She retired 12 of the 13 batters she faced outside of ECC’s four-run fourth, recording six of her eight strikeout in those frames. Tyler also only walked one.
Elk County collected all three of its hits in its big fourth-inning as it took advantage of a pair of ECC errors to battle back into the game at the time.
“Elk County is a pretty good team I think,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “It’s hard going into these games you don’t know anything about anyone after not playing last year. Their pitcher found the plate and threw hard, so it was a good game for us.
“We hit the ball well though, and we’ve been getting it all the way through the lineup so far. Emily Joseph had a key hit out of the nine slot. Our 3-4 batters (Meholick, Lundy) are starting to sting the ball, and Jessy Frank had a nice game with the bat today.
“That fourth inning there we just had some mental errors, but we were expecting some problems in the infield (with younger players). Hopefully we get that cleaned up and by early May we’re in good shape.”
Tyler retired the side in each of the first two innings, as her teammates went to work building her a lead.
Risser led off the bottom of the first with a bang as she tripled to right field and scored on a Chelsea Busatto groundout. Lady Crusader freshman starter Emily Mourer then got Meholick to fly out, but DCC put together a two-out rally to score a second run.
Lundy singled with two away and eventually scored on three wild pitches to make it 2-0 after one inning.
Central Catholic tacked on a run in the second when Emily Joseph reached on a one out error and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Cardinals then pushed their lead to 6-0 with three more runs in the third. They loaded the bases with one out on infield singles by Emma Suplizio and Frank before Lauren Davidson walked.
Mourer got Madison Hoyt to pop up for the second out, but Joseph legged out a an infield single to plate Suplizio and turn the DCC lineup over. Risser then ripped a two-run singe to center, but unfortunately for the Lady Cardinals Joseph was thrown out trying to go first-to-third to end the inning.
Elk County carried the momentum from that play to the top of the fourth as they finally got to Tyler.
Gabby Weisner led off the frame with a sharp single to left. Anderson followed with a single of her own to right before an infield single by Sydney Alexander plated Weisner. Mourer then reached on an error that allowed Anderson to score.
Caitlyn Vollmer followed with a sacrifice bunt and reached safely when the throw to first was dropped, a miscue that permitted Alexander to score from second to make it 6-3. Kathrine Kirst capped ECC’s inning when she scored Mourer on a safety squeeze.
Any momentum ECC built was quickly taken away as DCC answered right back with a four-run bottom of the fourth.
Chelsea Busatto was hit by a pitch to open the inning before Meholick doubled to right. Lundy scored both runners with a single to center. Melia Mitskavich added a pinch-hit RBI single later in the inning, while Madison Hoyt plated a run on a groundout to make it 10-4.
The Lady Cardinals finished the game off an inning with later with their four-run fifth.
Risser jump-started things with a double to right-center and scored two batters later on a two-run bomb to right-center by Meholick. Lundy followed with a triple into the left-field corner and scored on a Suplizio groundout.
Frank kept the inning rolling with a double of her own and scored the game-ending run on a single to center by pinch-hitter Eva Bloom.
“Their (DCC’s) lineup is solid top to bottom, and for a lot of girls this was their first time playing on turf. The girls played hard and battled the entire time today,” said ECC coach Eric Weisner. “We have a young team, but I believe the team we’ll be at the end of the year will look a lot different than team we started here with.
“I’ll say this, they aren’t intimidated by anybody, and DCC has a good team and a lineup that is solid top to bottom. And, Tyler and Kendall Young are probably the top two pitchers in District 9. We put the ball in play, we bunted well. I’m very pleased with the way everything went today.”
DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) hosts Curwensville on Wednesday, while ECC is back in action today at home vs. Kane in a game that was scheduled to be played Thursday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4, 5 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 000 40 — 4
DCC 213 44 — 14
• There were two outs when game-ending run scored
Elk County Catholic—4
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3000, Gabby Weisner cf 3110, Lydia Anderson 1b 3110, Sydney Alexander 3b 2111, Emily Mourer p 2100, Caitlyn Vollmer c 1000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2000, Kathrine Kirst 2b 2001, Ellie Baron lf 1000, Elizabeth Anderson rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 19-4-3-2.
DuBois Central Catholic—14
Kayley Risser cf 4232, Chelsea Busatto sp 3101, Mia Meholick c 4222, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4232, Emma Suplizio rf 3211, Jessy Frank ss 3330, Lauren Davidson 2b 1100, Melia Mitskavich ph 1011, Eva Bloom ph 1011, Madison Hoyt 3b 3001, Emily Joseph lf 3111, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-14-15-12.
Errors: ECC 2, DCC 2. LOB: ECC 2, DCC 6. 2B: Risser, Meholick, Frank. 3B: Risser, Lundy. HR: Meholick. SAC: Vollmer, Kirst. HBP: Busatto (by Mourer). SB: Suplizio 2.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-4 2/3 IP, 15 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Morgan Tyler-5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Mourer.