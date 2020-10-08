DuBOIS — After winning the opening two sets, DuBois Central Catholic withstood a furious rally by visiting Moshannon Valley to secure a 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-11 victory at Varischetti Sports Complex Wednesday night.
After the Lady Damsels took the third and fourth sets, they held all the momentum heading into the decisive fifth set as they jumped out to a 9-7 advantage.
That is when a kill by DCC senior Erin Maloney swung the momentum back to the home side, as Morgan Tyler took to the service line for the Lady Cardinals.
Tyler then rattled off a run of five service points, helped along by a pair of aces and a kill from Kayley Risser as DCC jumped out to a 13-9 advantage.
The teams then went back-and-forth over the final few points before a side out gave the Lady Cardinals match point and the thrilling five-set win.
“The girls could have had their heads down but they came back in that fifth set and pulled it out,” DCC head coach Ted Fitzer said. “They played tough and stayed excited, this is an emotional game and momentum can quickly go one way or another.”
“Once we they won the third and the fourth, we needed to get the momentum back and they did that, the girls knew they could win.”
The first set saw the teams trade lengthy runs at the service line, as DCC started the trend with Madison Hoyt opening the match with a four-point run, before a pair of service points by Sophia Ginther gave the Lady Cardinals and early 8-3 lead in the first set.
Moshannon Valley battled back with a four-point service run as it eventually took its first lead of the match at 11-10.
Down the stretch in the opening set saw the teams trade the lead multiple times, as DCC got a pair of key three-point runs, first by Hoyt then by Maloney to take the lead for good.
Maloney’s run was aided by a pair of kills from Ginther to put the home side up 21-18 as a side out eventually ended the set with the Lady Cardinals winning 25-21.
The second set was tightly contested into the middle portions of the set before a big run at the line from Tyler gave DCC a commanding advantage.
The duo of Hoyt and Tyler proved vital at the service line for the Lady Cardinals, finishing with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Tyler’s five points run helped along by an ace helped DCC jump out to a 16-8 advantage as they held the commanding lead to the end of the set before a Lady Damsel service fault ended the set at 25-15 and gave the hosts a 2-0 set advantage.
DuBois Central Catholic appeared to be closing in on a three-set sweep as it led the third set 14-9 before Moshannon Valley fought back.
The visitors two service runs of five and three points to jump out to a 19-15 advantage before an ace by Justice Miller eventually finished off the set with a 25-21 win for the visitors to force a fourth set.
After the Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 4-1 lead to open the fourth set, Moshannon Valley quickly recaptured the lead and led the rest of the way on its way to the 25-19 win to force the winner-take-all fifth set.
The Lady Damsels held their largest lead of the set at 22-14 before a pair of two-point runs by Faith Jacob and Tyler brought the final deficit a little closer for DCC.
Jacob finished with a pair of kills and two blocks, while Maloney also had a pair of blocks along with eight service points, as Ginther led the Lady Cardinals with five kills on the night.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to the court Monday as it visits Venango Catholic.