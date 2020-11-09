KANE — Clarion used a dominant performance at the net and the service line to sweep Elk County Catholic 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 to claim the District 9 Class A title Saturday afternoon at Kane High School.
The title was the third in as many years for the Lady Cats and also their 14th in the 22-year tenure of head coach Shari Campbell.
“Just to get here is huge, I can’t put it into words, I am very emotional because I am a senior mom too,” Campbell said. “I’m just so thankful to the district and the PIAA for all the work that has gone into giving these kids an opportunity to have a season.”
Clarion (16-0) was not only dominant with its own service game, but also in serve receive, where it held the Lady Crusaders to just six service points on the afternoon while the Lady Cats finished with 48 points at the service line.
The Lady Cats’ serving advantage proved evident right from the start, as they held ECC to just one service point in the opening set, setting the tone with a 25-13 victory.
After the Lady Crusaders got a kill from Brooke Bauer to get within a point at 2-1 in the early going, Clarion went on a 7-1 run to take control of the set.
A side out sent Korrin Burns to the service line, as the Lady Cat won a pair of points on back-to-back kills by Erica Selfridge.
After another side out sent the service back over to ECC’s side and made the score 5-2, yet another kill by Selfridge brought the service back to the top-seed Lady Cats.
Jordan Best then went on a three-point run at the line behind a kill from Aryana Girvan, as Clarion quickly found itself up 9-2.
The Lady Cats continued to slowly pull away throughout the remainder of the set on their way to taking the 1-0 advantage with the 25-13 win.
Selfridge and Burns were dominant at the net in the first-set victory, as Selfridge recorded six of her nine kills on the afternoon in the set, while Burns came alive in the middle to late portions of the set with four kills.
“They (Selfridge and Burns) are just amazing volleyball players, they both have such well rounded games,” Campbell said.
Burns put up even bigger numbers in the second and third sets with 10 and eight kills respectively as she reached the 1,000 kills milestone in the sweep.
The junior’s individual milestone was not the only one of the match for Clarion, as senior setter Brenna Campbell surpassed 3,000 career assists on the afternoon after finishing the match with 35.
“I’m just so blessed that she’s (Brenna) grown up in the gym, so she’s so mature in her ability to run the court and do it in a way that is respected by her teammates,” Campbell said.
Campbell, who also finished with a match-high 13 service points, used a pair of those points to put the Lady Cats up early in the second set behind a kill from Girvan.
Bauer then recorded a kill for ECC and followed it up with a pair of service points to give the third-seed Lady Crusaders their first and only advantage of the match at 4-3.
A kill from Burns pulled Clarion even before three service points from Best helped along by kills from Girvan and Selfridge gave the Lady Cats the lead for good.
Elk County Catholic hung around in the early portions of the set, as a side out brought it to within 8-6 before a service fault sent Selfridge to the service line.
The senior then won seven points in a row to give Clarion a commanding 16-6 advantage as the run was sparked by kills from Burns and Selfridge, while Burns capped the run with four straight kills.
Later in the set, a side out gave the Lady Cats a 19-8 advantage and sent Campbell to the line where she finished the set off with a six-point run.
The run was finished off by three kills in a row from Burns as Clarion took a commanding 2-0 set advantage with the 25-8 win.
Burns continued her dominant performance at the net with a kill to open the third set, as Campbell then won three straight at the line to put the Lady Cats ahead 4-0.
Just like in the second set, the Lady Crusaders hung around before a lengthy service run by Clarion put the set out of reach.
This time a side out pulled ECC to within four at 12-8, before a service fault sent the serve back over to the Lady Cats’ side of the court.
Payton Simko then rattled off nine points in a row to put Clarion on the brink of the sweep with a 22-8 edge.
Adai Needham started the run with a kill, while Burns also had four kills during the run, including three on consecutive points.
Another kill from Burns and a Campbell service point gave the Lady Cats match-point at 24-9 as ECC was able to fight it off once with a kill by Gabby Weisner, who finished tied with Julia Aikens for a team-high four kills.
Burns then finished off the sweep with her 22nd kill of the afternoon to secure the D-9 title with a 25-10 third-set victory.
“Just to even make it here and for everyone to be healthy and safe and to have this moment and experience, especially for the seniors, it speaks volumes,” ECC head coach Kelsey Morey said.
With the loss, the Lady Crusaders finish the season with a record of 15-4.
“I think they would not have it any other way than to make it here, we knew we were going to be up against tough competition today, Clarion is definitely ranked number one for a reason, they are very versatile, very well coached and a well rounded team and good luck to them the rest of the season.”
Clarion now advances to the PIAA Class A tournament, where it has a bye into the second round and is expected to host a quarterfinal match Nov. 14 against the winner of an opening round matchup between District 6 champion West Shamokin and District 5 champ Conemaugh Township.