ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic High School girls’ basketball team joins a host of other area teams that find themselves in similar situations this season –a decided lack of varsity experience.
The Lady Crusaders (16-12) finished second in the AML and finished fourth in the District 9 tournament before finally ending their season with a loss to Winchester Thurston in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
While this year’s squad is decidedly different, returning just two players, the duo, senior Sadie Vanalstine and junior Taylor Newton, were a big part of the machine.
“Having just two returners from last year is tough but we’re getting better with every practice,” Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner said. “And (Vanalstine and Newton) are a nice core to build the younger players around. They work the ball around and are really unselfish.
Newton was the team’s leading scorer last year, averaging just over 14.1 points per game as a sophomore, accounting for nearly 400 points in 28 games.
ECC should also benefit from the return of senior Maddy Kear who played as a sophomore but missed last season as well as junior Emily Wolf who started to find her way on the floor toward the end of last season.
Also looking to make contributions on the floor this season are juniors Ellie Fledderman and Maddy Dellaquila, sophomores Julia Aikens and Brooke Bauer and freshman Megan Geci.
So far, that mix has been agreeable to Pistner.
“I like what I’m seeing,” Pistner said. “We had a two scrimmages and were aggressive and competitive. We’re going in the right direction. I’m hoping that, by the end of the season, that we’re hitting our stride.”
Elk County Catholic will open the season on the road against Johnsonburg Wednesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Sadie Vanalstine, Maddy Kear. Juniors: Taylor Newton, Ellie Fledderman, Maddy Dellaquila, Emily Wolf. Sophomores: Julia Aikens, Brooke Bauer, Morgan Wolf. Freshmen: Megan Geci.
