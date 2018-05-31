DuBOIS — A dominant hitting performance led Elk County Catholic to a 13-7 win over Coudersport in the District 9 Class A championship game at Heindl Field Wednesday.
The Lady Crusaders pounded out 15 hits in the game to score 13 runs, finishing the district tournament with 31 runs in three games to claim the title.
Elk County Catholic head coach Wes Meyer noted that any time you can record 15 hits in a game, you are setting yourself up for a favorable result.
“We were really hitting the ball well through the entire district playoffs,” Meyer said.
The head coach added that hopefully his team can continue their strong play at the plate moving forward into the state playoffs.
Elk County Catholic got off to a strong start in the opening inning on both the offensive and defensive sides.
After allowing a lead-off walk in the top of the first, Lady Crusaders starting pitcher Michelle Gerber retired the next three Coudersport batters to get out of the inning.
In the bottom half of the first, Jenna Weisner led things off for ECC with a double to left center field, followed by a RBI triple down the left field line by Brandi Clyde.
Clyde later came in to score on a RBI single from Rosina Nero, giving the Lady Crusaders a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.
The Lady Falcons fought back in the second, as EmmaRae Easton singled and Paiton Whipple reached on a walk, both coming around to score later in the inning to tie the game at two.
Gerber helped her own cause in the second inning, leading off with a single, as courtesy runner Maddie Taylor would later to come in to score to put ECC up 3-2.
Coudersport took their first lead of the game in the top of the third on a pair of runs to go ahead 4-3.
Joplin Osgood reached on an error and came in to score the tying run on a ground-rule double to left-center field by Shaelyn Black.
A RBI single up the middle from Whipple brought black in to score the go-ahead run for the Lady Falcons.
Gerber continued her offense production in third, driving in Josie Smith on a fielders choice to bring the game to a 4-4 tie.
Meyer noted his team really showed their mental toughness in their semifinal win over DuBois Central Catholic.
“Even when we gave up that lead I wasn’t worried because I know we had come back from a deficit like that before,” he said.
Smith led off the inning with a single up the middle and advanced to third on a single from Maggie Dinsmore.
Gerber made quick work of the Coudersport offense in the fourth, pitching a 1-2-3 inning, as the Lady Crusaders offense got back to work.
Brianna Weisner led the inning off with an infield single, followed by a double down the left field line by Sadie VanAlstine to give ECC runners on second and third with nobody out.
Weisner then delivered her second double of the game, a line drive down the left field line scoring both runners and giving ECC a 6-4 lead.
Weisner, who finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, would later come in to score on a single by Clyde to give ECC a 7-4 lead after the fourth.
Clyde went 3-for-4 on the afternoon with a pair of runs driven in and two runs scored.
In the fifth inning, the Lady Crusaders broke the game open with a six-run inning, as all six runs came with two outs.
Gerber and Hanna Barnett both reached base with one out, but after a fly out on the infield the Lady Crusaders were down to their final out in the inning.
VanAlstine recorded the first big hit of the inning, a two-RBI single to left field, as the junior finished the game 3-for-3 out of the 9-hole with two runs scored and a pair of runs batted in.
Meyer spoke after the win on the productivity of his lineup from tom to bottom in the win.
“It wasn’t just one or two girls, it was up and down the lineup,” Meyer said. “I can’t say anything bad about the way we’ve been hitting, it’s been great.”
Weisner then reached on an error followed by a walk by Clyde to load the bases.
Smith then drove a pitch to the wall in right-center field for a bases-clearing triple to stretch the lead to 12-4, as the senior later came in to score on a passed pall to give ECC a 13-4 lead heading into the sixth.
The Lady Falcons looked for a comeback in the top of the seventh, as a two-run home run to left by Black and a RBI single by Rosalyn Page brought the score to 13-7.
Gerber then forced a groundout to shortstop, as Weisner stepped on second for the final out and the Lady Crusaders surrounded Gerber in the middle of the field to celebrate the championship victory.
Gerber finished the game with seven innings pitched, allowing six earned runs and striking out five.
