DuBOIS — Impact players don’t always make an immediate difference right out of the gate. Often times, they simply grind their opponents down throughout the game.
That was the case for Elk County Catholic senior Taylor Newton as she helped lead the Lady Crusaders to a 43-32 win over DuBois Wednesday.
Newton finished with a double-double in the victory, scoring 18 points while pulling down 20 rebounds. A couple of those boards were big down the stretch as she turned a couple of empty free throw opportunities into points with big putbacks.
She was also key in getting the Lady Beavers into foul trouble as three DuBois players fouled out, two of them starters, while another finished with four fouls.
“Taylor doesn’t always have to score to be effective,” Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner said. “She’s such a quick jumper and she gets to the boards a lot quicker than a lot of girls. She also does a lot with the ball that draws a lot of attention from the other team. We just have to take advantage of that by making free throws.”
That was the Achilles Heel for the Lady Crusaders, especially in the final eight minutes when they had the chance to put the game away.
ECC (3-1 overall, 1-1 District 9 League) finished the game going 16-for-37 (43 percent) from the line including a 5-for-19 (26 percent) effort in the fourth quarter.
“We lost our confidence somewhere during the course of the game,” Pistner said. “That let (DuBois) hang around a little too long. It’s something that we’ll just keep working on it.”
The Lady Beavers (3-2, 0-1) had their problems offensively throughout the game.
They trailed by seven early then by as many as eight early in the second before eventually rallying to tie the game 18-18 at the half.
DuBois juniors Abby Guiher, who led the team with 11 points, and Saige Weible, who had eight, were a big reason for that as they each scored six in the first half but both were relatively quiet after the break as they combined for just seven over the final 16 minutes.
And those seven points accounted for a full 50 percent of DuBois’ second-half points.
Meanwhile, DuBois was also feeling the effects of the whistle as fouls began to mount in the second half.
ECC went into the bonus in the third quarter while, in the fourth, DuBois players started to head for the bench.
While the third quarter ended with the Lady Crusaders on top by just three, 28-25, it was a better than five-minute scoreless drought by DuBois in the fourth that basically ended the contest.
By the time it was over, the Lady Crusaders had built a 10-point advantage which they held for most of the remainder of the game before eventually winning by 11.
Both teams will be in action again Friday as Elk County Catholic will host Brockway while DuBois will travel across town to face DuBois Central Catholic.