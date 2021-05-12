PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys softball team avenged one of its two losses on the season Tuesday, upending host Punxsutawney to improve to 11-2.
Punxsy bested the Lady Dutch, 2-1, in St. Marys on April 17, but the Lady Dutch have gotten their bats going since that setback. They pounded out eight hits Tuesday, using a three-run top of the third to seize control of the game.
Sophomore pitcher Kendall Young did the rest as she tossed yet another complete game. She allowed one run — a solo home run by Ciara Toven in the fourth — while striking out 11 and walking just one. Punxsy had five hits in the loss.
St. Marys’ decisive third inning started with a walk by Ava Buzard, then Shannon Kaiser drew a walk of her own with one out. Bot runners scored a batter later when Olivia Eckels hammered a double to left field. Eckels then came home on a two-out single by Young.
Tovan cut the St. Marys lead two with her solo blast to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Dutch promptly doubled their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth to set the eventual final.
Eckels was in the middle of things again, as she reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in the first out. Kara Hanslovan followed with a single before Young smacked her second hit of the game. Both Eckels and Hanslovan scored when the ball was misplayed in right field.
Hanslovan, Young and Brianna Grotzinger each had two hits for St. Marys, while Tovan and Riley Presloud each had a pair for Punxsy.
St. Marys hosts Bradford today for Senior Day.
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 003 020 0 — 5
Punxsy 000 100 0 — 1
St. Marys—1
Shannon Kaiser 3b 2100, Olivia Eckels 2b 4212, Kara Hanslovan ss 4120, Kendall Young p 3021, Brianna Grotzinger cf 4020, Gianna Surra c 3010, Joey Forster ph 1000, Janelle Krug lf 3000, Ava Buzard dp 1100, Rosa DePrater ph 1000, Lauren Mosier rf 2000, Danielle Rolley ph 1000. Lindsey Reiter 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-5-8-3.
Punxsutawney—1
Riley Presloid ss 3020, Sarah Weaver 2b 3000, Kendal Johnston p 3000, Elliott Ferrent 3b 3000, Ciara Toven 1b 3121, Madi Shiock c 2010, Allie Meko cf 2000, Emily Dobbins lf 2000, Kaylee Guidice ph 1000, Maddie Fye 3dp 000. Totals: 25-1-5-1.
Errors: SAM 0, Punxsy 3. LOB: SMA 7, Punxsy 5. 2B: Eckels; Presloid (2). HR: Toven. SAC: Meko.
Pitching
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
Punxsy: Kendal Johnston-7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Johnston.
In other softball action Tuesday:
ECC 12,
Curwensville 8
CURWENSVILLE — Elk County Catholic used the long ball to rally from an early 4-1 deficit to outslug host Curwensville, 12-8, Tuesday.
Emily Mourer blasted a pair of home runs, one into the river outside the field, while Ellie Baron also hit her first varsity homer to help ECC surge past the Lady Tide. Mourer also went the distance in the circle to get the win.
Elk County trailed 4-1 after two innings but seized the lead with a five-run third during highlighted by a Mourer grand slam.. She had hit a solo shot in the second.
The teams traded single runs from there as ECC held a 7-6 advantage entering the fifth before it pushed two runs across in the fifth and three more in the sixth to help seal the win.
Mourer finished 2-for-4 with the two homers and five RBIs, while Barron was 2-for-2 with the homer and RBI. Caitlyn Vollmer also had two hits, including a double and drove in a pair.
McKenzie Wall was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Lady Tide, while Abby Pentz was 2-for-4 with a run driven in.
Elk County (11-4) hosts Sheffield today, while Curwensville (10-4) welcomes Clearfield.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 12,
CURWENSVILLE 8
Score by Innings
ECC 015 123 0 — 12
C’ville 221 102 0 - 8
Elk County Catholic—12
Lucy Klawuhn 4211, Gabby Weisner 3210, Lydia Anderson 3211, Emily Mourer 4225, Sydney Alexander 3100, Ellie Baron 2221, Tessa Fledderman 4000, Caitlyn Vollmer 4122, Elizabeth Anderson 3000, Hope Farley 1000, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 31-12-9-10.
Curwensville—8
Abby Pentz 4321, Logan Sheeder 3011, Joslynne Freyer 5211, McKenzie Wall 3133, Teagan Harzinski 3010, Shyanne Rudy 4000, Maddison Butler 4101, Nora Young 3110, Simcox 3000, Kylie Shaw 0000. Totals: 32-8-9-7.
Errors: ECC 4, C’ville 1. LOB: ECC 4, C’ville 10. 2B: Vollmer; Young. 3B: Freyer. HR: Mourer 2, Baron.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 3 HB.
C’ville: Joslynne Freyer-7 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Freyer.
DCC 23,
Brockway 0,
3 innings
DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic only needed three innings to put away the visiting Brockway Lady Rovers on Tuesday, as Melia Mitskavich pitched a perfect game — striking out eight of the nine batters she faced — en route to a 23-0 win.
Emily Joseph had three hits for the Lady Cardinals and three RBIs. Shyanne Lundy was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Chelsea Busatto drove in three.
DCC had 16 hits on the afternoon with just two extra base hits — a double from Kayley Risser and a triple from Busatto — as they scored 19 runs in the first inning alone.
Emma Suplizio and Savannah Morelli were the other Lady Cardinals with multiple base hits on the day with two each, along with two RBIs.
Brockway committed six errors, with 19 of the 23 runs being unearned.
DCC goes to 14-2 on the year and travels to Kane on Thursday, while Brockway drops to 3-13 and hosts Brookville today.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23,
BROCKWAY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 — 0
DCC (19)4x — 23
Brockway—0
Morgan Lindemuth 3b 1000, Amanda Decker ss 1000, Grace Stewart 1b 1000, Stephanie Stage lf 1000, Madelynn Heckman rf 1000, Zoe Moore cf 1000, Taylor Rhed p 1000, Eliza Powell 2b 1000, Lillie Heilbrun c 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—23
Emily Joseph cf 3333, Lydia Morgan 3b 1000, Emma Suplizio rf 3322, Kayley Risser cf 1012, Mia Meholick c 3311, Jessy Frank c 1010, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4224, Chelsea Busatto lf 4213, Morgan Tyler dp 2201, Madison Hoyt 3b 2210, Haley Semancik rf 1110, Eva Bloom ss 2100, Lauren Davidson ss 1110, Savannah Morelli 2b 2222, Rose Whipple 2b 1101, Melia Mitskavich p (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-23-16-19.
Errors: Brockway 6, DCC 0. LOB: Brockway 0, DCC 3. 2B: Risser. 3B: Busatto. SB: Joseph, Morelli, Tyler.
Pitching
Brockway: Taylor Rhed-2 IP, 16 H, 23 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Rhed.