ALTOONA — The St. Marys girls tennis team continued its dominant postseason run Monday with a 5-0 victory against District 5 champion Bedford in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A team Tournament at The Summit Tennis and Athletic Club in Altoona.
The victory was the second in as many years in the opening round of team states for St. Marys, which swept the District 9 postseason titles (singles, doubles, team) for the second straight season.
This one came a lot easier than a year ago, when the Lady Dutch bested WPIAL third-place finisher Beaver, 3-2, in Wexford to capture the first PIAA team tournament win in the program’s 20-year history.
The victory also marked the first time a D-9 squad beat the District 5 champ at states since Elk County Catholic edged Bedford, 3-2, in 2002. Although, the districts had not been matched up in the first round since 2003.
St. Marys largely had the same girls playing as a year ago, albeit some of them playing in different spots in the lineup, and saw its top two players cruise to victory.
Senior Samantha Hayes swept Lady Bison Josie Shuke, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles, while senior teammate Lilia Lion beat Harmoney Fetterman by the same score at No. 2.
The Lady Dutch No. 2 doubles squad of Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber also came away with a lopsided victory — 6-0, 6-2 — against Lady Bison Liz Harclerode and Breanna Smith.
The other two matches proved to be tightly contested.
The best match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where the St. Marys duo of Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming rallied from a set down to beat Jenna Poorbaugh and Autumn Becker, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 10-7. The third set was a 10-point super-tiebreaker since the match’s overall outcome was decided at the time.
The Lady Dutch’s final win came from Brooke Henry at No. 3 singles. The senior was pushed to the brink in the opening set by Bedford Riley Milburn before pulling things out in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-4). Henry then took the second set, 6-3, to sweep the match.
Hayes and Lion also notched singles wins a year ago in the the Lady Dutch’s win against Beaver.
With the victory, St. Marys advances to play District 10 champ Villa Maria in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Westwood Recreation Center in Erie. Villa Maria had a bye into the quarterfinals.