CORRY — Not even a trip outside District 9 could slow down the late-season run in the St. Marys softball team is on as the Lady Dutch shut out host Corry, 5-0, Saturday to improve to 13-2.
The game was a pitchers’ duel between St. Marys’ Kendall Young and Corry’s Lexi Frisina most of the way as the Lady Dutch led 1-0 after six innings. Frisina had to work a lot harder to keep it a one-run game to that point though.
Young allowed just two hits and five baserunners through six innings, while St. Marys collected seven hits and had at least one runner in scoring position in five of the first six frames.
However, they could only muster one run against Frisina during that stretch when Young singled with one out in the fourth and her courtesy runner Jianna Gerg scored on a passed ball. Otherwise, Frisina stranded six runners, all in scoring position, through the sixth.
Everything changed in the top of the seventh, though, as St. Marys finally strung together multiple hits and pushed four runs across the plate to give Young breathing room to work in Corry’s final at-bat.
And, the Lady Dutch did all that damage in the seventh with two outs as Frisina retired the first two hitters of the inning.
Shannon Kaiser then kept the inning alive with a single, then stole second before scoring on a single by Olivia Eckels. Kara Hanslovan followed with a two-run homer to center to make it 4-0. St. Marys wasn’t quite finished, as back-to-back doubles by Young and Grotzinger produced the Lady Dutch’s fifth and final run.
Young then retired the side in order, two via strikeout, to finish off a two-hit shutout. She struck out 15 and walked three.
Young, along with Kaiser, Eckels, Grotzinger and Gianna Surra all had two hits in the win. Surra had two doubles.
The win was the Lady Dutch’s ninth in a row since its suffered back-to-back losses to Punxsutawney and Williamsport — their only two setbacks of the season — on April 17 and 20, respectively.
St. Marys had already avenged that loss to Punxsy, beating the Lady Chucks on May 11, and has the chance to avenge the other when it hosts Williamsport on Tuesday. The Lady Dutch then close out the regular season with games at Coudersport and Elk County Catholic on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
ST. MARYS 5,
CORRY 0
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 100 4 — 5
Corry 000 000 0 — 0
St. Marys—5
Shannon Kaiser 4120, Olivia Eckels 4121, Kara Hanslovan 4112, Kendall Young 4220, Brianna Grotzinger 4021, Gianna Surra 4020, Janelle Krug 3000, Lindsey Reiter 2000, Joey Forster ph 1010, Lauren Mosier 1000, Ava Buzard 2010. Totals: 33-5-13-4.
Corry—0
Hasbrouck 3000, Gwin 3000, Martin 2000, Dyne 1000, Burlew 2000, Bugbee 3000, Frisina 3010, Trask 3000, Scouten 2010. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Errors: SMA 1, Corry 1. LOB: SMA 7, Corry 5. 2B: Young, Grotzinger, Surra 2. HR: Hanslovan.
Pitching
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP. 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 15 SO.
Corry: Frisina-7 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Frisina.