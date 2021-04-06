ST. MARYS — A new era of St. Marys High School softball opened Monday as a young Lady Dutch squad rode the right arm of sophomore Kendall Young and a balanced offensive attack to blank cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, 6-0, in its season opener.
Young was part of a large group of underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores) who made their varsity debuts and made a winner out of Matt Eckels in his first game as head coach.
Eckels and that group of underclassmen are no strangers to each other though, as they enjoyed success in player-coach roles for several years in different age groups at the Little League/All-Star level.
Some of the current sophomores likely would have seen action a year ago had the season not been canceled because of COVID-19, although St. Marys was set to have a senior-laden team.
Young tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking just one as she pitched against several of her former Little League teammates. She was backed by an offense that pounded out nine hits against ECC starter Reagan Weaver.
In the end, St. Marys got all the offense it needed to open the bottom of the first when Shannon Kaiser hammered a home run to left field. The Lady Dutch continued to add on from there as they scored in each of the first four innings.
Senior Lauren Mosier led that attack, going 2-for-2 with a RBI double hitting out of the No. 9 spot in the order. The bottom two spots in the St. Marys lineup did a lot of damage in the win, as senior Janelle Krug (No. 8), Mosier and pinch-hitter Jianna Gerg combined to go 4-for-5 on the day.
“First of all, for the seniors that lost their season last year — Allison Schlimm, Maura Fledderman, Maddie Bowes, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan McMackin, Allison Gutowski and Britney Shaw — that (win) is for them,” said Eckels. “They are Lady Dutch forever.
“This was the first (varsity) game for a lot of these girls. I have three seniors and the last time they played, they were sophomores. It was a good team win, and we’re starting to gel together. Some of the upperclassmen aren’t quite use to what the coaching staff does, and the younger ones are. I think we’re all feeling each other out and it’s working out pretty good.
“Bottom part of lineup was big for sure. lauren Mosier came through with a couple key hits, and Shannon Kaiser set the tone right off the bat with that home run. Everyone settled in right after that, and the butterflies kind of went away.”
Elk County’s Lucy Klawuhn led off the game with a single to center off Young, but she never left first as Young proceeded to retire the next three hitters — starting a string of 12 straight outs (7 via strikeout).
With Young silencing the ECC bats, St. Marys went to working building a lead for Young to work with.
Kaiser’s homer in the bottom of the first got things started, then St. Marys added a run in the second and two more in both the third and four innings.
Freshman Gianna Surra jump-started the inning with a double with one out. She took third on a passed ball before scoring on a groundout by Lindsey Reiter to make it 2-0.
St. Marys tried to keep the inning going as senior Krug walked with two outs and hustled around to third on a single by Mosier. Weaver stopped the rally there though, as she got Kaiser to pop up to short to end the inning.
Sophomore Olivia Eckels got the third inning going for the Lady Dutch with as she ripped a leadoff double. Senior Brianna Grotzinger followed with a single before the two scored on RBI grondouts by Young and freshman Kara Hanslovan to push the St, Marys lead to 4-0.
The bottom of the order was responsible for St. Marys’ two-run bottom of the fourth.
Reiter was hit by a pitch to open he frame but was erased on the bases when Krug hit into a fielder’s choice. Krug promptly stole second and scored when Mosier blasted a double to deep center. Mosier scored St. Marys’ sixth and final run when Eckels reached on a two-out error.
Elk County didn’t go quietly from there though, despite trailing 6-0, as the Lady Crusaders had runners on base in each of the final three innings.
Emily Mourer ended Young’s run of 12 straight outs when she singled to left past a diving Hanslovan at shortstop to lead off the fifth. She only got as far as second base though as Young set down the next three hitters.
Elk County put two on in the sixth as Klawuhn drew a one-out walk and Lydia Anderson singled to center with two away. A bad throw back into the infield on that hit put runners on the corners.
The Lady Crusaders couldn’t capitalize though as Young got a strikeout to end the inning.
St. Marys looked to take on some insurance in the bottom of the sixth as Krug singled with one out and Gerg followed with a pinch-hit infield single. However, Krug was thrown out trying to go first-to-third before Weaver recorded her lone strikeout of the game to end the inning.
Mourer led off the top of the seventh with her second single of the game. Tessa Fledderman then got down her second sacrifice bunt of the game and reached safely on a throwing error that put runners on second and third.
Young ended any hopes of ECC had of at least breaking up her shutout big as she struck out three straight to end the inning and the game.
“This team showed tonight they aren’t afraid of anybody,” said ECC coach Eric Weisner. “They’ll play ball with anybody. I thought defensively we played fantastic, and Reagan Weaver threw a really good game and hit her spots. They (Lady Dutch) are a great hitting team.
“It’s still early in the season. I figured we’d struggle a little bit playing two of the better teams in District 9 (ECC opened at DuBois Central Catholic), but the girls are improving every day.”
St. Marys is back in action today at home against DuBois, while ECC (0-2) hosts Curwensville on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 6,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
ECC 000 000 0 — 0
St. Marys 112 200 x — 6
Elk County Catholic—0
Lucy Klawuhn ss 2010, Gabby Weisner cf 3000, Lydia Anderson lf 3010, Sydney Alexander 3b 3000, Emily Mourer 1b 3020, Tessa Fledderman dp 1000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3000, Reagan Weaver p 3000, Elizabeth Anderson rf 1000, Hope Farley ph-rf 2000, Kathrine Kirst 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
St. Marys—6
Shannon Kaiser lf 3111, Ava Buzard ph 1000, Olivia Eckels 2b 3110, Brianna Grotzinger cf 3110, Kendall Young p 3011, Kara Hanslovan ss 3001, Gianna Surra c 3110, Lindsey Reiter 1b 1001, Joey Forster 1b 1000, Janelle Krug 3b 2110, Lauren Mosier rf 2121, Jianna Gerg rf 1010. Totals: 26-6-9-5.
Errors: ECC 1, SMA 2. LOB: ECC 6, SMA 4. DP: ECC 1, SMA 0. 2B: Eckels, Surra, Mosier. HR: Kiser. SAC: Fledderman 2. HBP: Reiter (by Weaver). SB: Krug.
Pitching
ECC: Reagan Weaver-6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Weaver.