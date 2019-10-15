DuBOIS — The St. Marys finished off a sweep of postseason District 9 tennis action Monday as the Lady Dutch topped Punxsutawney 4-1 to claim the District 9 Class AA Team Tennis title at DuBois Area High School.
St. Marys also earned wins in singles from Samantha Hayes, while the doubles pairing of Davan Lion and Lilia Lion claimed the D-9 title in doubles action as this marks the second year in a row it has won all three postseason tournaments.
“It takes everybody and I want to thank everybody that’s been a part of the program over all the years,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “I don’t forget anybody and they’ve all meant a lot to the program.”
“Every girl here means a lot to the program no matter where they’re at in the lineup.”
Last year, it was also Hayes winning at singles before the Lion sisters claimed the doubles crown and then the team finished it off with a title to close out the district tournaments.
Monday’s win marks the fifth year in a row the Lady Dutch have come out on top in the D-9 team tourney, as it is the second consecutive season they have defeated Punxsutawney for the crown.
Before that, it was three straight victories over Elk County Catholic in the championship match for 2015-17 that kick started this dominant run.
With two-time reigning individual district champs on courts one, two and three in singles action, it was no surprise to see the Lady Dutch trio of Hayes, Lilia Lion and Davan Lion to make quick work of their opponents.
Despite the tough competition, Davan Lion and Hayes were both able to secure 6-0, 6-0 victories to give their team a commanding 2-0 edge.
For Davan Lion, it took just 39 minutes to finish off a match against Liz Stello at No. 3 singles, while Hayes was able to defeat Abby Gigliotti, her opponent for the D-9 singles title each of the last three years, two minutes later in the No. 1 singles match.
At No. 2 singles, Lilia Lion finished off the singles sweep for St. Marys by defeating Allie Doverspike 6-0, 6-1 to give the Lady Dutch a 3-0 edge, which secured a fifth-straight title.
In doubles action, St. Marys’ Brooke Henry and Lydia Ehrensberger faced off against the Lady Chuck duo of Camden Emhoff and Taegan Ludwig in the No. 1 match.
The two sides battled back-and-forth in the opening set as the Lady Dutch pairing eventually secured a 6-4 victory before running away with a 6-0 victory in the second set as they finished off the match in 61 minutes.
Punxsutawney was able to salvage a point in the No. 2 doubles match, where Jady McMahan and Chloe Presloid joined forces to edge Rachel Fleming and Kylie Williams 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted an hour and eight minutes.
The team’s head coach credited his team’s dedication in practice to their postseason success of recent years.
“They know importance of practices and they give it everything they’ve got,” Lion said. “I thank them for that and I think that’s why we have the success we do.”
“They put a lot of time into it, the entire team puts a lot of time into it and I think the results show.”
St. Marys now advances to the PIAA Class AA team tournament, as it begins play in the first round Oct. 22 against the third-place finishers out of the WPIAL (District 7).
That opening-round match will be held at DuBois, weather permitting, but will be moved to a different location if it is unable to be played outdoors.
The winner of next Tuesday’s match will then advance to the quarterfinal round that will be played at Hershey Racquet Club Oct. 25, as the semifinal round and championship match will be held on Oct. 26.
“They’ve just gotta relax, have fun, let it rip and trust what they know,” Lion said of his team’s trip to the state tournament. “We are gaining a little bit of experience with every year that we get to go.”
“If we can just get over one hump and get one team win, we can get everybody to Hershey and that is what we’d like to get.”
In singles action, Hayes will face the WPIAL’s third place finisher in South Park’s Nicole Kempton in Hershey for the Class AA PIAA singles tournament Nov. 1, as the quarterfinal round will be held the same day with the semifinals and championship being played Nov. 2.
The Lion sisters will also be in action Nov. 1 for the PIAA Class AA doubles championships as they will also take on Sewickley Academy’s Aleena Purewal and Milla Ivanova (3rd place WPIAL) with the first two rounds being played on the opening day and the final two rounds taking place on Nov. 2.