ST. MARYS — The 2020 high school tennis season, like all sports, has been turned upside down because of COVID-19 guidelines, but the end result was a familiar one at the local level as St. Marys captured his sixth straight District 9 Class AA team crown Wednesday.
The top-seeded Lady Dutch upended second-seeded Clearfield, 4-1, in a matchup on the hard courts at Benzinger Park that produced closer contests than the final score might indicate.
A lengthy three-set battle at No. 3 singles between St. Marys Brooke Henry and Clearfield’s Allyson Gaines forced the overall overcome to be determined by the doubles matchups as the Henry-Gaines contest was the final match to be completed.
With the Lady Dutch senior duo of Samantha Hayes and Lilia Lion winning at first and second singles, respectively, St. Marys secured its sixth straight title when Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber captured a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles against Lauryn Kitchen and Kendyhl Luzier. That match was the final one to begin play with Benzinger having just three courts to play on.
The win by Gavazzi and Klaiber — a junior and sophomore, respectively, completed a perfect four-year run in the team event for St. Marys seniors Hayes, Lion, Henry, Lydia Ehrensberger, Breanna Marconi, Kiley Williams and Hannah Winseck.
The finals meeting was the first in Class AA between St. Marys (9-0) and Clearfield (11-2), and the first meeting this season between the schools with the Lady Dutch playing the regular season in the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble. St. Marys beat Punxsutawney in the finals the past two seasons and Elk County Catholic for its first three titles in its current streak.
“It’s pretty awesome (winning six in a row) and really a cool feeling,” said St. Marys coach David Lion. “It was a beautiful day for tennis, and we were up against a good opponent. Some of the scores don’t show how tough the matches were.
“We would normally play them (in regular season) but didn’t this year. The only brief time we saw them was at singles, so got to a couple of their players. So, that was different and made it a little dicey coming into today.
“It was nice to see my daughter (Lilia Lion) playing out there and awesome to see the singles champion (Hayes) out there having success again. And, it’s really awesome to have the seven seniors be a part of a winning (team title) team every year they were in tennis. That’s pretty special.
St. Marys wasted little time getting a couple points on the board with the wins by Hits top two players.
Lion was the first to finish, upending Lindsey Kerlin, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2.
Hayes — who set D-9 history last week by winning her fourth straight singles title — finished about 18 minutes later despite blanking Kylie VanTassel in a battle of No. 1 players. The pair played long points as both did a nice job keeping the ball in play.
Those wins put both doubles contests on the courts as Henry and Gaines battled it out third singles and the No. 1 doubles teams of St. Marys’ Ehrensberger-Rachel Fleming and Clearfield’s Kristie VanTassel and Peyton Reese did the same.
Gavazzai and Klaiber made quick work of their counterparts at second doubles to secure the third point necessary to win the overall match. With the outcome decided, officials decided to turn the No. 1 doubles match, which was close throughout, into an 8-game proset.
And, it was the lady Bison duo of Kristie VanTassel and Reese whon won the final two games to pull out a hard-fought 9-7 victory for what proved to be the Lady Bison’s lone win of the day.
With that match decided, all eyes turned to the battle between Henry and Gaines. Since that math was already in the third set, officials let it play out.
The players split the first two sets, although Gaines had an opportunity to win both. The Lady Bison jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set only to see Henry fight all the way back to win 7-5.
Any momentum Henry built with the comeback was quickly taken away by Gaines, who won the second set 6-3. The momentum swung again in the third set, as Henry won the opening game and never looked back — winning the set 6-2 to pull out a thrilling victory to put an exclamation point on the Lady Dutch’s championship.
Hayes, Lion and Henry are the lone St. Marys players to compete in all four team tournament finals during their careers, compiling a record of 11-1.
Hayes is 4-0 at No. 1 singles in all four team finals, while Henry also is 4-0 _ winning in doubles her freshman-junior seasons before her singles win Wednesday. Lion finished with a 3-1 record in singles play, with that lone setback coming her freshman year (2017) at No. 2 singles to Elk County Catholic’s Jenna Minard .
St. Marys’ dominance hasn’t been limited to the team tourney the last couple years, though. The last D-9 postseason event (singles, doubles, team) that wasn’t won by the Lady Dutch was the 2017 doubles tournament — which saw ECC’s Minard and Emily Miller beat Brockway’s Savannah Buttery and Gabby Sabatose, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
With the win, St. Marys advances to play the District 5 champion in the opening round of team states on Monday, Oct. 26.
The District 9 postseason wraps up today the doubles tournament, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Clearfield Area high School.
ST. MARYS 4,
CLEARFIELD 1
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Kylie VanTassel, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Lindsey Kerlin, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Allyson Gaines. 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Kristie VanTassel/Peyton Reese (C) def., Lydia Ehrensberger/Rachel Fleming, 9-7.
2. Emma Gavazzi/Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Lauryn Kitchen/Kendyhl Luzier, 6-0, 6-1.