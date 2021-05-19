ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team suffered its second one-run loss of the season to Williamsport Tuesday, this time dropping a tough 3-2, 8-inning contest on its home field.
Williamsport won the first meeting between the two, 8-7, on its home field back on April 20. Tuesday’s matchup was more of a pitchers’ duel between St. Marys’ Kendall Young and the Millionaires’ Kendall McAnelly.
Both tossed all eight innings, with Young ended up the hard-luck loser after Williamsport scored a run in in the seventh to tie it before winning with a run in the top of the eighth.
Young allowed eight hits while striking out 14 and walking four. McAnelly got the win after giving up two runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out five and walking two.
The game was scoreless into third, when Williamsport broke the ice with a run. St. Marys countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, one on a sacrifice fly by Brianna Grotzinger, to go up 2-1.
The Lady Dutch took that lead to the seventh when a two-out by Layla Waldman led to the tying run when she scored on a single by Myla Kelley.
McAnelly tossed a scoreless bottom of the seventh, stranding a pair of runners, to force extra innings where the Millionaires scored in the eighth on a single by Isabelle Griswold.
Young and Olivia Eckels each had two hits for St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch (13-3) travel to Coudersport today.
WILLIAMSPORT 3,
ST. MARYS 2, 8 innings
Score by Inning
W’port 001 000 11 — 3
St. Marys 000 200 00 — 2
Williamsport—3
Myla Kelley 2011, Jayla Baertholemeau 3000, Aubrianna Blair 4110, Isabelle Griswold 4021, Alexandria Chilson 4010, Kendall McAnelly 4000, Emma Dickey 2000, Abby Robertson 2010, Avery Eiswerth 0000, Layla Waldman 2200, Nicole Belton 4020. Totals: 31-3-8-2.
St. Marys—2
Shannon Kaiser 4010, Olivia Eckels 4120, Kendall Young 3120, Brianna Grotzinger 3001, Gianna Surra 4000, Joey Forster 3000, Janelle Krug 3010, Lauren Mosier 2010, Kara Hanslovan 1000, Jianna Gerg 2000. Totals: 29-2-7-1.
Errors: W’port 2, SMA 1. LOB: W’port 9, SMA 6. 2B: Griswold. SF: Grotzinger. SAC: Baertholomeau. SB: Blair, Belton; Kaiser.
Pitching
W’port: Kendall McAnelly-8 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
SMA: Kendall Young-8 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: McAnelly. Losing pitcher: Young.
DCC sweeps
Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team closed out its regular season Monday with a pair of lopsided 15-run mercy rule victories at Sheffield.
The Lady Cardinals won the opener 26-0 and the second game 16-0, with a trio of DCC pitchers holding the lady Wolverines hitless over the six combined innings.
Morgan Tyler made her return the circle in the opener and tossed two scoreless innings to get the win. She struck out six and walked one. Lydia Morgan pitched the third to combine on the no-hitter and recorded one strikeout.
At the plate, DCC coupled 13 hits with 12 walks en route to scoring its 26 runs — 15 of which came in the top of the first inning.
Senior Chelsea Busatto powered the offense as she went 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs. Emma Suplizio was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Madison Hoy added a pair of hits, including a double.
Meholick hit a home run and had four RBIs, while Jessy Frank and Lauren Davidson each had a hit and three RBIs, with Davidson smacking a double. Emily Joseph knocked on a pair while hitting a single.
In Game 2, Melia Mitskavich threw a 3-inning perfect game, striking out seven and walking none.
Offensively, DCC again enjoyed a huge first inning, this scoring 13 runs in the bottom half as the Lady Cardinals had to bat just twice in the shortened win.
Busatto had another big game, going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and five RBIs. Savanah Morelli was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Lundy added a double and four RBIs.
The Lady Cardinals (17-2) now await seeding for the upcoming District 9 Class A playoffs, which begin next week.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 26,
SHEFFIELD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DCC (15)65 — 26
Sheffield 000 — 0
DuBois Central Catholic—26
Kayley Risser 0200, Lydia Morgan 1100, Emma Suplizio 2222, Haley Semancik 2110, Mia Meholick 3414, Shyanne Lundy 0201, Kourtney Zatsick 2210, Chelsea Busatto 3436, Madison Hoyt 2321, Rose Whipple 1000, Jessy Frank 2213, Emily Joseph 2212, Lauren Davidson 3113, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals:
Sheffield—0
name not availablre. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Errors: DCC 0, Sheffield 7. LOB: DCC 1, Sheffield 1. 2B: Suplizio, Busatto 2, Hoyt, Davidson. 3B: Suplizio. HR: Meholick.
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; Lydia Morgan-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Smethport: N/A.
Winning pitcher: Tyler.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 16,
SHEFFIELD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Sheffield 000 — 0
DCC (13)30 — 16
Sheffield—0
names not available. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—16
Savanah Morelli 3222, Emma Suplizio 1311, Mia Meholick 0201, Morgan Tyler 1000, Shyanne Lundy 1214, Chelsea Busatto 2225, Melia Mitskavich 2011, Madison Hoyt 1111, Lydia Morgan 1210, Rose Whipple 0200, Jessy Frank 0000. Totals: 12-16-9-15.
Errors: Sheffield 1, DCC 0. LOB: Sheffield 0, DCC 1. 2B: Lundy, Busatto, Hoyt. 3B: Busatto. HBP: Lundy 2.
Pitching
Sheffield: N/A
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich.
ECC 15,
Smethport 0
SMETHPORT — It took a late surge to finish things off, but Elk County Catholic eventually rolled to a 15-0 win at Smethport Monday in a game that went the distance.
The Lady Crusaders took a 5-0 lead into the seventh before exploding for 10 runs all but put the game away before Emily Mourer finished off a two-hit shutout. The ECC starter struck out 15 and walked three in the win.
Elk County grabbed the lead with two runs in the first as Lucy Klawuhn and Gabby Weisner hit back-to-back singles to start the game. Klawuhn then scored on a wild pitch Weisner came home on a single by Lydia Anderson.
The Lady Crusaders added a run in the third on an Anderson groundout before scoring twice in the fifth on another Anderson two-run single that plated Klawuhn and Weisner, who each hit singles themslves again.
Holding that 5-0 advantage, ECC batted around in the top of the seventh, pushing 10 runs across. Mourer opened the scoring with a RBI double, while Sydney Alexander had a run-scoring single.
Vollmer added her own RBI double in the frame, while Anderson plated another run with her third single. Vollmer eventually capped the huge rally with a run-scoring single in her second at-bat of the inning.
Anderson led the ECC attack, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Klawuhn also was 3-for-4m driving in a run and scoring four times, while Weisner, Alexander and Vollmer each had two hits. Vollmer had a double and two RBIs, while Weisner scored three times and Alexander once.
Elk County (13-5) plays at Otto-Eldred Wednesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
SMETHPORT 0,
Score by Innings
ECC 201 020 (10) — 15
Smethport 000 000 0 — 0
Elk County Catholic—15
Lucy Klawuhn 4431, Gabby Weisner 4320, Lydia Anderson 4235, Emily Mourer 2211, Sydney Alexander 5221, Ellie Baron 4110, Caitlyn Vollmer 5123, Kathrine Kirst 3000, Moira Stanisch 1000, Hope Farley 0000. Totals: 34-15-15-11.
Smethport—0
Baylee Fitzsimmon 3000, Charity Lapp 2000, Danielle Nelson 2020, Coryn McClain 3000, Elizabeth Hungiville 3000, Madi Faes 3000, Kaulee Swanso 3000, Alyn Thomas 3000, Celeste Baker 1000, Tylar Colley 0000. Totals: 23-02-0.
Errors: ECC 0, Smethport 1. LOB: ECC 9, Smethport 5. 2B: Anderson, Mourer, Vollmer. HBP: Fledderman (by Baker).
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 15 SO.
Smethport: Celeste Baker-7 IP, 15 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 10 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Baker.