PUNXSUTAWNEY — Turnovers and missed shots on the inside doomed St. Marys as it suffered a 50-31 loss on the road to Punxsutawney Wednesday night.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Lady Dutch and moved them to 11-2 on the season.
“Turnovers, missed foul shots and missed layups, that kinda sums it up,” St. Marys head coach Leona Hoohuli said. “Credit to Punxsy, they’re a good team and we just didn’t execute what we wanted to do tonight.”
After a back-and-forth first half, the host Lady Chucks found themselves with a slim 21-20 edge before taking over in the second half.
Punxsutawney held a 15-5 edge in the third quarter to begin to pull away before outscoring the visitors 14-6 in the final quarter to close out the 19-point victory.
The teams traded scores in the early going, as Megan Quesenberry opened the scoring for the Lady Dutch with a basket just nine seconds into the game before the team went nearly four minutes without a point.
The Lady Chucks were able to score twice in that time frame on pair of buckets from Riley Presloid to take their first lead of the night.
Later in the quarter, with Punxsy up 6-4, St. Marys’ Giorgia Baciga hit a jumper from just inside the arc, as Baciga drove to the inside on the next trip down the court and found an open Kaylee Muccio in the corner who drained a three-pointer to give the Lady Dutch the lead.
The score proved to be the final one of the quarter for the visitors, as the Lady Chucks closed the frame on a 5-0 run behind a three from Riley Presloid in the final minute to take an 11-9 lead after the opening frame.
St. Marys turned the ball over seven times in the opening frame on the way to finishing with 24 giveaways in the loss.
The Lady Dutch opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run to take their largest lead of the night at 18-13 with 3:22 left in the first half.
After both teams went without a point in the opening two minutes and change of the quarter, Quesenberry scored a pair of buckets both after grabbing an offensive rebound to put St. Marys ahead.
Presloid then tied the game with a pair of free throws, before Quesenberry put the Lady Dutch back in front with a score on the ensuing possession.
On the next trip down the court, Quesenberry added an assist to her strong second-quarter performance, finding Isabelle Caskey, who drained a three-pointer to give St. Marys a five-point edge.
Quesenberry was the lone Lady Dutch player to finish in double figures with 10 points, while Caskey and Muccio added five apiece.
Punxsutawney responded by going on a 8-2 run over the final three minutes and change to take a 21-20 lead into the half.
Sarah Weaver started the run for the Lady Chucks with a pair of foul shots, before Allison Schlimm scored for the visitors with 2:44 left in the second on a possession that saw St. Marys grab two offensive rebounds.
Chloe Presloid got the home side back within three on the following possession before both teams went cold on the offensive end heading into the final minute of the half.
After a score by Ryley Casaday cut the deficit to one with 20 seconds left, the Lady Chucks recorded a steal which led to a fast-break layup by Chloe Presloid just before the buzzer to give Punxsy a 21-20 edge heading into the half.
The lead change proved to be the final one of the night, as the Lady Chucks led from start to finish in the second half.
A pair of lengthy scoreless droughts hurt St. Marys in the second half, as it went 5:16 without a point in the middle portions of the third quarter before going 3:19 without points in the final quarter of play.
The third quarter dry spell came after the teams traded scores to start the second half, as Punxsy began to put the game away with a 10-0 run.
After a three-pointer from Riley Presloid at the 5:00 mark of the third, both teams went more than three minutes without getting on the board before Chloe Presloid capped the run with a three of her own to make it an 11-point game.
After a free throw by Lauren Eckert, a score by Caskey helped St. Marys cut the deficit back to single digits, before a three-point play by Chloe Presloid in the final minute sent Punxsy into the fourth quarter ahead 36-25.
A jumper from Kyla Johnson brought the Lady Dutch back within nine in the early portions of the fourth quarter, before Punxsy used a 10-2 run to pull away on its way to the victory.
“There are a lot of things we can learn from this game and we will,” Hoohuli said. “We can’t hang our heads, we need to go out and look at the film and learn from this.”
“You have off days, they happen, but we just have to learn from it and get better.”
St. Marys will look to bounce back Friday as it hits the road to face Coudersport.