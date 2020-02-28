CLARION — For the third year in a row St. Marys fell one game short of a District 9 title and for the third year in a row it saw its season come to an end with a loss to Punxsutawney in the Class 4A championship game.
This time out, a sluggish second quarter allowed the Lady Chucks to begin to pull away on their way to claiming their sixth consecutive D-9 title with a 54-38 victory at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The loss was not only a third in a row in district title games for the Lady Dutch against Punxsy, but also a third this season as the Lady Chucks swept the regular season series, winning 50-31 at home on Jan. 15 before heading to St. Marys on Feb. 4 and coming away with a 43-37 victory.
St. Marys finishes the year 18-6 with half of its losses on the season coming at the hands of Punxsutawney, which will move on to take on the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL (District 7) in the PIAA playoffs.
“We had our opportunities and I said to the girls just that the basket wasn’t our friend today,” St. Marys head coach Leona Hoohuli said. “We couldn’t get things to drop and I told them we have to control what we can control.”
“It was a great season, we didn’t want it to end this way, but I tip my hat to Punxsy, they are a good team.”
After St. Marys took the lead in the early going, the Lady Chucks used a 10-0 run through the middle portions of the quarter on their way to eventually taking a 15-10 lead after the opening frame.
Both teams then went cold to start the second quarter, as they combined to go the first five plus minutes in the second without any points.
Punxsutawney turned the ball over a handful of times during that stretch, but the Lady Dutch were unable to capitalize on the other end, as Chloe Presloid eventually snapped the drought with a score off a turnover at the 2:58 mark of the second.
Sarah Weaver followed with a score just over a minute later, before Presloid drained a three-pointer on the ensuing possession as the lead quickly ballooned to 12 (22-10) with 1:17 left in the half.
St. Marys lone points of the quarter came on a three from Kaylee Muccio with 27 ticks left in the first half, before Presloid responded with her second trey of the quarter just before the buzzer to send Punxsy into the half up 25-13.
The third quarter saw the teams go back-and-forth before the Lady Chucks closed on a 7-2 run over the final 2:01 to push their lead to 17 (45-28) entering the final quarter of play.
A key difference in St. Marys inability to make a run in the third quarter was the shooting of Riley Presloid, who knocked down a trio of threes in the quarter after being held scoreless in the first half.
“We talked about how we couldn’t lose sight of her (Riley Presloid) and they were setting some screens and our girls just couldn’t get out to her,” Hoohuli said.
Top-seeded Punxsutawney got a pair of buckets form Chloe Presloid and Kierstin Riley nearing the midway point of the fourth quarter to take its largest lead of the night at 54-31 with 4:34 to play.
The Lady Dutch then trimmed the final deficit to 16 by going on a 7-0 run from that point to close out the game, as Muccio, Samantha Hayes and Allison Schlimm all had baskets while Isabelle Caskey went 1-of-2 from the foul line with 11.7 seconds to go to bring the final score to 54-38.
Hayes got the scoring started at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter with a score on the inside, before Ryley Casaday recorded a three-point play on the other end just 11 seconds later to give Punxsy its first lead of the night.
St. Marys then took its final lead of the game on a quick 4-0 burst as Lauren Eckert drew a foul on the inside and converted both foul shots before Schlimm hit a baseline jumper to make it a 6-3 Lady Dutch lead 2:42 into the game.
The Lady Chucks then went on the 10-0 run to take the lead for good, as Casaday scored the first five points on a three-point play and a score inside before Chloe Presloid accounted for the final five points of the run on a hoop in the paint followed by a three-pointer.
The second-seeded Lady Dutch pulled to within three (13-10) just north of a minute to go in the first on scores from Megan Quesenberry and Muccio before Sarah Weaver accounted for the final points of the frame to put Punxsy up five after the first.
Muccio finished tied for a game-high in points with 15 along with 11 rebounds to record a double-double in her final high school game, as Eckert, Schlimm, Quesenberry and Britney Shaw also all played their final games in a Lady Dutch uniform.
“It’s tough to have to say goodbye to our seniors,” Hoohuli said. “It’s going to be a tough five positions that we’re going to have to replace.”
Punxsutawney will now play the fourth-place WPIAL finisher, either Blackhawk or Central Valley in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Mar. 7