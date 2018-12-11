ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team heads into the 2018-19 season with a mix of returning contributors from last season and a talented group of newcomers.
Last season, St. Marys went 7-1 on the season, took second at the District Championship as well as placing second at the PA Classic Silver Division Championship meet.
The Lady Dutch lost just one senior off last season’s team in Kaitlynn Neureiter, who was one of just two Tri-County Area gymnasts to compete in the Gold Division at last seasons’s PA Classic Championships.
Neureiter medaled with an eighth-place finish on beam (8.950) while finishing 21st on the vault, 25th on bars and 22nd on the floor to take 17th in the all-around (33.717) out of 32 competitors.
The Lady Dutch were also represented by Olivia Mosier at the championship meet, as she competed in the Bronze Division as a junior.
Mosier medaled in all four events on her way to placing fifth in the all-around in her division after placing sixth on vault, seventh on floor and eighth on both bars and beam.
Now a senior, Mosier (all-around) is one of six returning letterwinners for the Lady Dutch along with fellow senior Rachael Johnson (all-around) and junior Summer Herring (vault, bars, floor).
Sophomores Theres Guido (all-around), Grace Mattivi (vault, beam, floor) and Gina Salvaggio (vault, beam, floor) also return as one-year letter winners for St. Marys this season.
Guido also won a medal at the PA Championship last season, taking seventh place in the bars (7.925) as well as finishing 11th on beam, 13th on floor and 26th on vault to finish sixth in the all-around with a score of 33.016.
The Lady Dutch will also hope to get contributions from a large freshmen group including Davon Lion (all-around), Anna Lundin (vault, beam), Anna Mattivi (vault, beam, floor), Lauren Mosier (all-around) and Isabella Pistner (vault, beam).
St. Marys head coach Irene McCandless said the beginning of the season is always tough, but she is seeing a lot of potential form all of her gymnasts.
“I think a main strength for this year’s team would be the number of gymnasts returning to the team as well as a good variety of talent from the newcomers who seem to be adjusting and settling in quite nicely,” McCandless said.
The head coach added that the team appears to be tight-knit and are helping one another in practices and working hard to achieve their goals.
McCandless said her team’s weakest event is the bars, which is always a tough event, but said her gymnasts are all working hard and showing improvement.
As for their completion, the head coach noted it is always tough to judge how talented other teams will be season to season, but she feels her team will be able to compete with most of the teams in the league.
“Our goals are to get everyone into tip-top shape, try to win as many meets as we can and accomplish our personal best at each and every meet,” McCandless said.
St. Marys opens their season as they travel to face Ridgway Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ridgway Elementary School.
ROSTER
Seniors: Rachael Johnson, Olivia Mosier. Juniors: Summer Herring. Sophomores: Therese Guido, Grace Mattivi, Gina Salvaggio. Freshmen: Davan Lion, Anna Lundin, Anna Mattivi, Lauren Mosier, Isabella Pistner.
