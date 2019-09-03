ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team is looking to find success under the direction of first-year head coach Melissa Nicklas.
The Lady Dutch will look to a seven-player senior class that includes Allison Schlimm, Carly Bankovich, Bella Sicheri, Saige Heigel, Maddie Bowes, Allison Beimel and Mackenna Cornelius to lead the way.
St. Marys also has four juniors, four sophomores and one freshman on its varsity lineup.
The first-year head coach said she expects the seniors and captains to be leaders on her team this year, but also feels the entire team will demonstrate leadership qualities on and off the court.
Nicklas noted that the team’s strengths this season are commitment, hard work, numbers and upperclassmen leadership.
“The girls have been working hard to get better every day,” Nicklas said. “We are excited to bring change to the program and to work on developing sound volleyball fundamentals and mental toughness.”
Nicklas feels the biggest challenge as a first-year head coach will be getting the team to trust the new coaching staff and buy in to the process.
“The biggest challenge for our coaching staff will be keeping our girls positive and motivated throughout the season as well as to find ways to get better everyday,” Nicklas said.
The head coach said she feels her team’s biggest needs for important are in passing consistency, communication and bouncing back from mistakes, as she added they must focus on the areas of the game that are in their control.
Nicklas is looking towards her senior class to teach the younger players on the team some important lessons.
“I hope that our seniors show our underclassmen work ethic, perseverance, courage and what it means to be a good teammate,” Nicklas said.
Freshman Lindsey Reiter will likely start at setter for the Lady Dutch, while Heigel will start as a middle hitter along with either sophomore Payton Bauer or junior Meghan McGonnell.
At outside hitter, Schimm will start along with Beimel or sophomore Tessa Reed.
Sophomores Olivia Dunmire and Lauren Mosier will start as defensive specialists for the Lady Dutch this season.
The Lady Dutch opened their season Saturday at the Central Mountain Tournament and return to action today for a match at home against Kane at 7:15 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Allison Schlimm, Carly Baknovich, Bella Sicheri, Saige Heigel, Maddie Bowes, Allison Beimel, Mackenna Cornelius. Juniors: Samantha Zavala, Meghan McGonnell, Maria Kunes, Janelle Krug. Sophomores: Payton Bauer, Tessa Reed, Olivia Dunmire, Lauren Mosier. Freshman: Lindsey Reiter.