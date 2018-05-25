DuBOIS — The St. Marys and Punxsutawney softball teams will square off for the third time this season today at DuBois City Park’s Heindl Field with the District 9 Class 4A championship at stake.
Punxsy won both meetings in the regular season, pulling out a 2-1 victory in 10 innings at home on April 12 and a 3-0 win at St. Marys on April 25.
If the Lady Dutch hope to avoid a a third loss to the top-seeded Lady Chucks and capture the district title, they must find a way to solve Punxsutawney senior pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter.
The Penn State recruit has allowed just two hits to St. Marys this season — one in each game.
In the first meeting, Lingenfelter allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out 15 and walking two. She tossed a one-hit shutout in the game at St. Marys while striking out 16.
The St. Marys duo of Maura Fledderman and Brianna Grotzinger also have been solid in the circle in the two games, but Punxsy has been the team to find a way to manufacture a few more runs.
St. Marys struck first in the opening game when a Lauren Eckert bunt single scored Britney Shaw in the top of the second. Punxsy then tied the game in the fourth on a RBI single by Madison Stonebraker.
The game remained 1-1 until the bottom of the 10th when Holly Hartman’s walk-off single chased home Sara Weaver to give the Lady Chucks the victory.
Fledderman and Grotzinger split time in the circle for St. Marys. Fledderman went the first three innings before returning to the mound in the sixth to finish the game. Fledderman allowed both runs in eight innings of work.
Weaver helped lead Punxsy to victory in the second matchup with a double and two RBIs. Stonebraker added a run-scoring single.
St. Marys lone hit was a double by Shaw.
Grotzinger went the distance for the Lady Dutch, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
