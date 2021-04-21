WILLIAMSPORT — A fast start proved to be not quite enough for the St. Marys softball team Tuesday as host Williamsport rallied to come away with a wild 8-7 walk-off victory against the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys jumped out to 4-0 lead in the first inning, thanks in large part to a 2-run home run by Brianna Grotzinger. The Lady Dutch tacked on two more runs in the third when Kara Hanslovan, who singled, scored on a Grotzinger groundout and Kendall Young, who also singled, came home on a passed ball.
Williamsport quickly answered back with four runs in the bottom of the third against Young, then pulled even with two more runs in the fifth. The Lady Millionaires took the lead, 7-6, in the sixth.
However, St. Marys countered with a run in the seventh as Shannon Kaiser doubled and scored on a Hanslovan single. Williamsport won it in the bottom of the seventh as the game-winning run scored on a one-out error.
Hanslovan led the Lady Dutch offense, going 3-for-4 with the one RBI, while Grotzinger had the homer and three RBIs.
St. Marys (4-2) host DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday.
WILLIAMSPORT 8,
ST. MARYS 7
Score by Innings
St. Marys 402 000 1 — 7
Williamsport 004 021 1 — 8
St. Marys—7
Shannon Kaiser lf 4210, Olivia Eckels 2b 4100, Kara Hanslovan ss 4231, Kendall Young p 3110, Brianna Grotzinger cf 4113, Janelle Krug 3b 3000, Gianna Surra 3c 010, Lauren Mosier rf 3010, Jianna Gerg 0000, Danielle Rolley lf 1000, Joey Forster ph 1000, Avan Buzard 0100. Totals: 30-7-8-4.
Williamsport—8
Myla Kelley rf 4222, Jayla Bartholemeu cf 3122, Aubrianna Blair ss 4233, Isabelle Griswold 1b 4030, Layla Waldman 3b 4000, Hailey DeBrody lf 1000, lf Alexandria Chilson 3001, Emma Dickey c 1000, Abby Mahon ph 2000, Jackie Snyder 1100, Avery Eiswerth 1000, Nicole Belton 2b 3220. Totals: 31-8-12-8.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Williamsport 3. LOB: St. Marys 4, Williamsport 6. 2B: Kaier; Griswold, Kelley, Baertholemeu. 3B: Kelley. HR: Grotzinger; Blair. SF: Baertholeweu. SB: Gerg, Buzard; Baertholemeu, Belton.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-6 1/3 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Williamsport: Avery Eiswerth—3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Kendall McAnelly-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: McAnelly. Losing pitcher: Young.
Game 1
Kane 15,
Brockway 5 (6)
Game 2
Kane 17,
Brockway 3, (6)
KANE — The Brockway softball team made the trip north to Kane Tuesday for a doubleheader and dropped a pair of games to the Lady Wolves.
Kane won the opener, 15-5 in 6 innings in the opener, then completed the sweep with a 17-3 win in 6 innings the second game.
Brockway actually opened the scoring in the first game when four straight walks with one out in the top of the first inning produced a run for the Lady Rovers. Zoe Moore drew that bases loaded walk to force home Amanda Decker.
However, Brockway could only muster that one run out of the bases loaded situation as kane got a huge defensive play when Madalynne Heckman lined into an inning-ending double play.
Brockway starter Morgan Lindemuth made the 1-0 lead stand up into the third before Kane pushed across a pair of run a on a groundout and RBI double by pitcher Madison Stahli.
The Lady Rovers promptly tied the game in the fourth when Lindemuth singled home Heckman with two outs.
Kane countered with a 7-run bottom of the fourth and never looked back as it won the opener via the 10-run mercy rule (15-5) with three runs in the sixth.
Stephanie Stage added a RBI single for Brockway as part of a 2-run top of the fifth. The Lady Rovers managed just five hits in the opener against Stahli.
In game two, Kane led 5-3 after three innings before exploding for 12 runs in the fourth through sixth innings for its second mercy-rule win of the day.
Limdemuth had two hits and a RBI in the game.
Game 1
KANE 15,
BROCKWAY 5, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 100 112 — 5
Kane 002 733 — 15
Brockway—5
Morgan Lindemuth 3111, Amanda Decker 3100, Grace Stewart 1200, Stephanie Stage 3011, Zoe Moore 3011, Madelynne Heckman 3110, Taylor Rhed 2010, Eliza Powell 1000, Gabby Hertel 3010, Raegan Gelnette 0000. Totals: 22-5-6-3.
Kane—15
Emma Ely 3210, Leah Tigani 3322, Maya Smith 3111, Madison Stahli 4135, Hailey Slater 3100, Sadie Walter 4010, Katherine Parana 4320, Jenny Crowley 2210, Mia Smith 4212. Totals: 30-15-12-10.
Errors: Brockway 5, Kane 0. LOB: Brockway 9, Kane 5. DP: Brockway 0, Kane 1. 2B: Stahli 3, Mi. Smith. SAC: Powell; Crowley. HBP: Powell (by Stahli).
Pitching
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-5 1/3 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 9 SO.
Kane: Madison Stahli-6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stahli. Losing pitcher: Lindemuth.
Game 2
KANE 17,
BROCKWAY 3, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 410 246 — 17
Brockway 201 000 — 3
Kane—17
Emma Ely 2411, Leah Tigani 5434, Maya Smith 5131, Madison Stahli 3331, Hailey Slater 3123, Elaina Deane 0001, Sadie Walter 5000, Makieya McGuire 4223, Elizabeth Yasurek 4211, Emma Danielson 4010. Totals: 35-17-16-15.
Brockway—3
Taylor Rhed 3100, Eliza Powell 2000, Morgan Lindemuth 3121, Grace Stewart 2110, Madelynn Heckman 3011, Amanda Decker 2000, Hannah Zuccolotto 1000, Alyssa Dietz 1000, Gabby Hertel 2000, Zoe Moore 3000, Stephanie Stage 1010, Lilly Heilbrun 0000. Totals: 23-3-5-2.
Errors: Kane 0, Brockway 2. LOB: Kane 9, Brockway 7. 2B: Stahli; Lindemuth. 3B: Stahli, McGuire, Smith. SB: Ely 2, Tigani 2, Yasurek, McGuire; Rhed 3, Heckman, Lindemuth, Stage, Stewart. HBP: Stage (by Smith).
Pitching
Kane: Maya Smith-6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HP.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-5 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO; Taylor Rhed-1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Smith. Losing pitcher: Hertel.