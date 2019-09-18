BROCKWAY — The St. Marys girls tennis team kept their strong season rolling with a 7-0 sweep on the road against Brockway Tuesday afternoon.
In singles action, Sam Hayes and Davan Lion picked up a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories in the No. 1 and No. 2 matches respectively.
Hayes earned a hard-fought victory over Selena Buttery, while Lion picked up a win over Morgan Pirow.
“Sam Hayes and Selena Buttery had a great match,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “Selena is a great player and she moved Sam around the court and played smart.”
At No. 3 singles, Lilia Lion secured a 6-0, 6-2 win for the Lady Dutch over Brockway’s Taylor Rhed.
Brooke Henry finished off a sweep in singles action by picking up a win over Emily Roush in the No. 4 match by a score of 6-2, 6-0.
“Lilia and Taylor also played a fantastic match at number three singles,” Lion said. “Lilia served well and returned the ball hard giving Taylor less time to set up for her shots.”
At No. 1 doubles, Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming teamed up for the Lady Dutch and defeated Buttery and Pirow by a score of 8-6.
Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber secured a 8-3 win over Rhed and Mackenzie Hook at No. 2 doubles, while in the No. 3 match it was Kiley Williams and Breanna Marconi coming away with a 8-3 win of their own over Macie Dixon and Hannah Zuccolotto.
“In doubles, the players were evenly matched, there were quite a few games that went to deuce and fortunately the Lady Dutch players were able to string tow points together in their favor,” Lion said.
“It’s very nice to see how each player is progressing, the effort and enthusiasm given by these ladies is remarkable.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday at 3:30 p.m. as Brockway travels to face Johnsonburg while St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney.