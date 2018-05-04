ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team continued its recent hot streak Thursday against cross-town rival Elk County Catholic and came away with the Elk County Tournament title in the process with a 12-3 victory at Benzinger Park.
Impending weather saw the title game moved to Benzinger Park from the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway — a choice that proved to be a wise one after a heavy rain storm forced the cancellation of the consolation game there.
Johnsonburg led Kane 2-0 in the top of the second on the strength of a two-run homer by Alyssa Kasmierski when Mother Nature won out. No decision was made as of Thursday night if that game would be resumed or not.
As for the title contest, St. Marys (No. 4 seed) and ECC 9No. 3 seed) played through the rain — which caused two different delays.
The game turned following the longer of those delays when St. Marys capitalized on five ECC errors in the top of the third inning to score six runs, all of which were unearned, to break open a 2-0 game.
Brianna Grotzinger capped the huge inning with the first of her two homers — a two-run blast to center. She added a solo shot to left in the seventh and finished with three RBIs.
Elk County responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to make it an 8-3 3 game, but that’s all the Lady Crusaders could muster against Lady Dutch pitcher Maura Fledderman. The righty went the distance, allowing the three earned runs on just three hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
Grotzinger’s power display was part a 12-hit Lady Dutch attack that saw Maddie Bowes, Britney Shaw and Micayla Bothun all collect three hits. Bowes had three doubles and four RBIs, while Shaw had two doubles and a RBI.
Bothun and Fledderman, who tossed a four-inning no-hitter Wednesday in St. Marys’ 18-0 semifinal win against Kane, were named to the All-Tournament team along with ECC’s Michelle Gerber.
“In April, everything was close for us, and our bats are sticking to click and we’re really hitting well right now,” said St. Marys coach Eric Wonderling. “Everything is coming together for us now, Maura is pitching well, and we just need to keep going with it.
“We’re really proud of the girls and Im proud of my coaches. And, you can see by picture we took after the game this is a community-thing between us and Elk County. Winning this is very special though, especially for the four seniors Syd (Eckert), Micayla (Bothun), Maddie (Bowes) and Bekka (Bauer). This is there third title in four years.
“I’m looking forward to next week. We have Brookville, Altoona and DuBois. We’re 8-6 on the year now, and I think’s we’ve won out last six games.”
St. Marys jumped on Gerber for two quick runs in the top first.
Maddie LeGrys led off the game with a walk and scored from first on a double down the left-field line by Shaw. Bothun then blooped a single to left that put runners on the corners.
Sydney Eckert followed with a fly ball to left that was dropped, allowing Shaw to score to make it 2-0. Gerber ended the rally there with a pair of strikeouts and a fly out.
St. Marys took that 2-0 advantage into the third, where the Lady Duth seized control with their six-run outburst.
Bothun and Eckert each reached on errors to open the inning, with Bothun scoring in the process. Bowes followed with a double to play pinch runner Hailey Schatz before Bekka Bauer reached on another throwing error on a sac bunt.
Bowes scored on a failed pickoff attempt at third before a RBI single by pinch-hitter Mackenzie Gillen and Grotzinger’s two-run punctuated the inning. It also spelled the end for Gerber, as Josie Smith came on in relief and pitched the rest of the way.
Smith got ECC out of the inning with a pair of flyouts, then the Lady Crusaders made some noise in the bottom of the inning.
Weisner was drilled by a Fledderman pitch to lead off the inning. A single by Brandi Clyde and walk by Smith loaded the bases with no outs. Rosina Nero stepped in and ripped a single to center to score Weisner.
However, Clyde got hung up between third and home on the throw in from the outfield and was eventually tagged out by Shaw in a rundown. Maggie Dinsmore plated ECC’s second run on a groundout before courtesy runner Maddie Taylor sprinted home a wild pitch to make it 8-3.
Elk County manage just one runner the rest of the game — a one-out infield single by Clyde in the fifth — against Fledderman, who retired 14 of the fial 15 batters she faced.
Meanwhile, St. Marys added to its lead in the fourth when Bothun hit a leadoff single and scored on a one-out double to left-center by Bowes.
The Lady Dutch made it 11-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Shaw opened the inning with a double, while Bothun reached on an error. After Smith got a popup for the first out, Bowes ripped her third double of the game to chase home both Shaw and Bothun.
Grotzinger’s one-out solo homer in the top of the seventh closed out the scoring.
“They are too good of a team for us to give away runs like that,’ said ECC coach Wes Meyer. “They scored 12 runs and seven were unearned. That’s a close game without that.
“We just have to work harder on our fielding. Some nights we come and field great and some nights we don’t. Tonight was a night where we didn’t. That’s our goal — get better in the field.”
Both teams are back in action Monday. St. Marys travels to Brookville, while ECC (6-6) plays at Sheffield.
